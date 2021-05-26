Cancel
‘Genera+ion’ Part 2 Trailer: “No More Unrequited Love For You, God Bless”

By Edward Davis
Cover picture for the articleLast year, audiences were introduced to “Genera+ion” (“Generation“), HBO‘s answer to… well, some argued HBO’s “Euphoria,” Evidently there’s more than enough teen drama to go around, but to be fair, this is a show with a more playful vibe. Regardless, the series was interrupted by COVID-19 and those related issues; the sixteen-episode first season had to be broken up into two parts. Today, HBO Max announced that “Genera+ion” returns with eight new episodes to finish the season.

