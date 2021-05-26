CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Howe Statement of Condolence regarding the passing of Conservation Officer Sarah Grell

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSenator Jeff Howe (R-Rockville) today released the following statement in response to the passing of Conservation Officer Sarah Grell:. “My heartfelt condolences are with the family of Conservation Officer Sarah Grell, who died on Monday in a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids. Her loss is devastating, and my heart goes out to the Grell family. Please join me in praying for her family, friends, and colleagues at the DNR who are mourning her tragic loss during this difficult time.”

