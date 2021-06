PROVIDENCE — Los Angeles authorities on Tuesday released dashboard and body camera footage from the fatal shooting by police of a North Providence man. The videos largely mirror the original police account of the April 24 incident: Richard B. Solitro Jr., 34, reversed his car into a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser, then got out with a hand behind his back, demanding that police get out. As he counted to three, police shouted, “Put it down!” The police shot him just as he brought his hand out from behind his back and pointed something — a piece of paper, it turned out — toward an officer. Captain Stacy Spell of the LAPD described his arm movement as a “shooting-type movement.”