This Beer-Margarita is an ode to the City of San Diego, paired with Chula Vista's Güerita Blonde Ale. We wanted to celebrate the bright spirit of the city (and its close proximity to Mexico), and there's no better way to pay homage than with a spin on the classic Margarita. This beergarita takes one of San Diego's gems, Chula Visita (a local micro-brewery), and converts its ale it into an ideal pairing to accompany something from any one of the city's famous burrito spots. So fill a cooler with the ingredients, grab your towel, head to the beach, and soak in the sunshine while you sip on this Beergarita.