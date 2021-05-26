Cryptocurrency Can Still Come Roaring Back. Here's How.

Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) may be the next phase of the digital revolution. Tech entrepreneur Rick Falkvinge boldly predicts that “Bitcoin will do to banks what email did to the postal industry.” There’s keen interest in cryptocurrency, and banks need to plan whether and to what extent they will participate. Confusion often surrounds the language of DLT, cryptocurrencies and how they interrelate. This blog explores the lexicon of virtual currencies and what they may mean for banks.