Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell’s Evil Dead Rise lands at HBO Max

By Matt Rodgers
flickeringmyth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvil Dead Rise, the Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell produced sequel to the 1981 horror-classic has found a home at HBO Max. Directed by The Hole in the Ground’s Lee Cronin, executive producer Bruce Campbell had already revealed that shooting was set to get underway in New Zealand sometime later this year, and that his iconic role of Ash would make way for a female protagonist in Evil Dead Rises, but now we have a few more details on where and to whom the Necronomicon will be unleashing hell.

www.flickeringmyth.com
