Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rod Stewart In The Studio For 'Every Picture Tells a Story' 50th Anniversary

antiMUSIC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 50th anniversary of Rod Stewart's hit album "Every Picture Tells A Story" is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard this week. "The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "'If you would've told me in 1970 that I would have a #1 hit in America, well all around the world actually, I'd have said 'Forget it!',' admits Rod Stewart on the golden anniversary Every Picture Tells a Story, 'especially since 'Maggie May' almost didn't make the record.' Now that's just one revelation in this charming classic rock interview commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of Rod Stewart's breakthrough in May 1971 which also contained 'Mandolin Wind', impeccable choices of covers from Bob Dylan ('Tomorrow is a Long Time'), Motown ('I Know I'm Losing You'), and Tim Hardin ('Reason to Believe'), and the slammin' autobiographical 'Every Picture Tells a Story'.

www.antimusic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Tim Hardin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Studio#The Jeff Beck Group#Legendary Television#Dad Rock#Classic Rock#American#Englishman#And Ladies Gentlemen#British#Rolling Stone Magazine#Sir Rod#Star#Beverly Hills#Tales#Co Manager Randy Philip#New York City#Major Stage Fright#Covers#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesKPVI Newschannel 6

Rhys Ifans thinks he's too old to play Sir Rod Stewart in film

Rhys Ifans thinks he is too old to play Sir Rod Stewart in a biopic. The music legend previously revealed that the 'Notting Hill' star was his first choice to portray him in a film about his life, but Ifans thinks he is "long past" his "sell-by-date" to play the 'Maggie May' singer.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

Tampa Rod Stewart Concert At Amalie Arena Rescheduled Again

There’s a new date for Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Amalie Arena. Here’s what you need to know. The newest rescheduled date for Rod Stewart and special guest Cheap Trick’s Tampa show has been rescheduled from August 14, 2021. The NEW date is September 3, 2022. If you already...
Violent Crimesfarmweek.com

Trial date set for Sir Rod Stewart’s US assault case

Sir Rod Stewart and his son are set to stand trial in the US after allegedly attacking a security guard at a luxury hotel. However, a court in Florida heard the case may still be resolved before going before a jury in September. The 76-year-old rocker and his son Sean,...
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
Law & Crime

Watch Live: Rod Stewart Battery Hearing

Singer Rod Stewart, 76, and son Sean Stewart, 40, are scheduled on Friday for a hearing in their criminal case for allegedly attacking a security guard. Court is scheduled to begin in Palm Beach County, Florida at 10:30 a.m. You can watch in the player above. The new hearing is...
Music940wfaw.com

Reveamped Rod Stewart / Cheap Trick Tour Dates Announced

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick have just rolled out their latest revamped joint tour dates. The summer run was put on hold last year due to the ongoing pandemic, but is now hitting 17 cities, beginning on July 15th in Cincinnati and stretching through August 24th when the leg wraps in Nashville. In addition to their run with Rod, Cheap Truck has their own gigs sprinkled between July and November.
Music95.5 FM WIFC

When Rod Could Rock

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Back before he started a second career crooning the Great American Songbook…even before he became a disco icon with “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy”…Rod Stewart could rock. And even if he did ballads they came off as rough and bluesy. It was that voice. That unmistakable rasp but somehow always in tune and on pitch that delivered some high-end rock and roll in the early 70’s. In 1971 he released the album that made him a solo star. Rod had been fronting the band Faces and even released an album with the group earlier in 71′ but it was said his management made sure to save the best stuff for his solo projects. “Every Picture Tells A Story” made Rod Stewart a star. And radio played a big part in making that happen. The first single off the album was a cover of Tim Hardin’s “Reason To Believe”.
Chicago, IL947wls.com

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick tour coming to Chicago this July

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick have just rolled out their latest revamped joint tour dates. The summer run was put on hold last year due to the ongoing pandemic, but is now hitting 17 cities, beginning on July 15th in Cincinnati and stretching through August 24th when the leg wraps in Nashville. In addition to their run with Rod, Cheap Truck has their own gigs sprinkled between July and November.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Flashback: Sinead O'Connor Gets Booed Offstage at Bob Dylan Anniversary Concert

Sinead O’Connor’s long-awaited memoir, Rememberings: Scenes From My Complicated Life, arrives in stores today. It traces her entire life story, from the abuse she suffered as a child to her incredible rise to fame in the early Nineties, and the difficult years that followed. An excerpt about the infamous night in 1992 where she tore up a photo of the pope on Saturday Night Live can be read right here.
Musiclascruces.com

ZZ Top Celebrates 50th Anniversary!

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees ZZ Top continue their 50th anniversary celebration tour, hitting Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso on Wednesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. Made up of the original three members, Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard, this is your chance to catch one of the most consistently stable lineups in the history of rock music! Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.
Musicloudersound.com

Ronnie Wood: my stories about Jimi Hendrix, John Belushi, Axl Rose and more

With an address book as preposterously fat and well-thumbed as Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Woods, it would be nigh-impossible to accommodate all of his celebrity friends on this page. So it's apologies to Peter Cook, George Harrison, Graham Chapman, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aretha Franklin, John Hurt, Jimmy White and...
Boston, MAnextmosh.com

Aerosmith postpone 50th anniversary Fenway show again

Rock giants Aerosmith have once again postponed their planned 50th anniversary gig at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, which was set for September 14, 2021 (previously postponed from September 18, 2020). The new show happens next September. Aerosmith say, “We wanted to let you know that our 50th Anniversary Fenway...