Rod Stewart In The Studio For 'Every Picture Tells a Story' 50th Anniversary

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Back before he started a second career crooning the Great American Songbook…even before he became a disco icon with “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy”…Rod Stewart could rock. And even if he did ballads they came off as rough and bluesy. It was that voice. That unmistakable rasp but somehow always in tune and on pitch that delivered some high-end rock and roll in the early 70’s. In 1971 he released the album that made him a solo star. Rod had been fronting the band Faces and even released an album with the group earlier in 71′ but it was said his management made sure to save the best stuff for his solo projects. “Every Picture Tells A Story” made Rod Stewart a star. And radio played a big part in making that happen. The first single off the album was a cover of Tim Hardin’s “Reason To Believe”.