Wisconsin State

Abortion fight returns to Wisconsin with litigation, new legislation and the backdrop of a key Supreme Court ruling

Post-Crescent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON - The battle over abortion has returned to the forefront in Wisconsin. A federal judge in Madison is expected to rule soon in a case that will determine whether abortion-inducing medication should be made more widely available. Separately, Republicans who control the Legislature are seeking to prevent University of Wisconsin employees from performing or assisting with abortions — a measure that faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

