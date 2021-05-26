Exxon: At least 2 board members lose seats in climate fight

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOM. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.46.