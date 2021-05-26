Cancel
Economy

Exxon: At least 2 board members lose seats in climate fight

By Associated Press
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 8 days ago
NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil’s shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company’s 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy. The results, which Exxon called preliminary, were...

chicago.suntimes.com
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
The hardest-working paper in America.

IN THIS ARTICLE
