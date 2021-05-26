Kendrick Named 2021 CEFMA Event Manager of the Year

Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger scored four goals apiece and goalie Alex Rode made a huge save in the final seconds, and Virginia held off previously unbeaten Maryland, 17-16, to win its second straight NCAA men’s lacrosse championship in East Hartford, Conn. The Cavaliers (14-4) won their seventh national championship and ended a 17-game winning streak by Maryland (15-1) dating to last season. The combined 33 goals marked the highest-scoring championship game since Maryland beat Navy, 20-13, in 1975. The Terrapins, playing in their sixth final in 11 years, rallied after trailing by five goals in the middle of the fourth quarter. Maryland scored four times in a 4-minute, 16-second span to cut it to 16-15. Moore made it a two-goal game with 3:35 left, but Anthony DeMaio scored with 10.8 seconds left to pull the Terps within 17-16. Luke Wierman won the ensuing faceoff, picked up a ground ball and shot from 7 yards, but Rode was able to make the save and the Cavaliers ran out the clock.