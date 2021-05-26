Cancel
College Sports

Kendrick Named 2021 CEFMA Event Manager of the Year

golobos.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTLAKE, Ohio — Brandon Kendrick, director of event management for The University of New Mexico Athletic Department, has been named the 2021 Collegiate Event and Facility Management Association’s Event Manager of the Year, the CEFMA announced Wednesday. The Event Manger of the Year Award recognizes an athletics administrator who has...

