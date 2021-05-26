Sam Raimi’s ‘Evil Dead Rise’ To Get HBO Max Debut With Alyssa Sutherland & Lily Sullivan Starring
Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell have not been shy about talking about a proposed reboot of the “Evil Dead” franchise. In fact, a year ago, Campbell talked about how director Lee Cronin was handpicked by Raimi to take the reins of the new film in the franchise. Well, now all of that is confirmed, and we now know that “Evil Dead Rise” is coming to streaming with two brand-new stars attached.theplaylist.net