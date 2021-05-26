Cancel
Sam Raimi’s ‘Evil Dead Rise’ To Get HBO Max Debut With Alyssa Sutherland & Lily Sullivan Starring

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Raimi and Bruce Campbell have not been shy about talking about a proposed reboot of the “Evil Dead” franchise. In fact, a year ago, Campbell talked about how director Lee Cronin was handpicked by Raimi to take the reins of the new film in the franchise. Well, now all of that is confirmed, and we now know that “Evil Dead Rise” is coming to streaming with two brand-new stars attached.

Alyssa Sutherland
Bruce Campbell
Sam Raimi
