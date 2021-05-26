Hoop Project returns July 17-18

If you manage to dodge enough bullets in the postseason, you will survive and advance. Visiting Fairfield Union stranded 10 runners on base — including six in scoring position — and seventh seeded River Valley moved on to the sectional championship game Monday night with a nail-biting 1-0 victory in a Division II semifinal in Gallia County. The 10th seeded Lady Falcons (13-10) left at least one baserunner stranded in each of their seven innings at the plate, plus had a runner in scoring position with one out or less in five of those seven frames. The host Lady Raiders (15-7), however, ultimately made timely defensive plays or received a big strikeout from starter Abbigail Hollanbaugh, who fanned eight and walked nobody in the complete-game triumph. RVHS was outhit 6-4 overall and committed three of the four errors in the game, but the hosts did strike the biggest blow in the bottom of the second. Brooklyn Jones grounded out with the bases loaded, which allowed Riley Bradley to score from third for a 1-0 edge. FUHS failed to put a runner in scoring position at any time only during the final inning. Brooklyn Sizemore paced the Lady Raiders with two hits, while Malerie Stanley and Sophia Gee added a safety apiece. Mason and Wolfe each had two hits for the guests. River Valley will travel to Athens on Wednesday night for the D-2 sectional final at 5 p.m.