Gallipolis, OH

Hoop Project returns July 17-18

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

GALLIPOLIS — The annual Hoop Project is returning to Downtown Gallipolis after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robbie Pugh, who helps organize the event, said registration for The Hoop Project will open on Tuesday, June 1. This year, there is a 16-team limit per division. Divisions range from children aged 8 and under through men’s and women’s divisions. There are 15 divisions, meaning up to 240 teams can compete in the event this year.

