Kim Kardashian Slammed With Labor Violation Lawsuit by Former Employees

By Emily Rella
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Kim Kardashian hasn’t exactly been ‘Keeping Up’ with labor laws, according to a new lawsuit filed against the recently-crowned billionaire. Seven former maintenance workers are claiming that the reality star withheld taxes from their paychecks without disclosing so to the government, among other violations of worker rights, the lawsuit alleges.

Kim Kardashian sued by cleaning crew over alleged labor violations at Hidden Hills mansion

Kim Kardashian is in a messy legal dispute with seven people who claim they worked full-time on a cleaning crew at her Hidden Hills mansion. The workers filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday alleging the reality TV star failed to pay proper wages and overtime, failed to make sure they received adequate breaks and even had “multiple underage minors” working on her property for hours that violated child labor laws.
Kim Kardashian sued by former maintenance staff for unpaid wages

Good thing Kim Kardashian has been hitting the law books. The multi-hyphenate is being sued by seven former members of the gardening and maintenance staff of her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion accusing her of a variety of shady boss-type behavior. According to the suit, filed Monday in Los Angeles,...
Kim Kardashian Failed Baby Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian has been trying to become a lawyer now for more than a year, but she’s no closer to getting her license to practice law … because she missed a passing grade on the baby bar exam. Kim made it official on a preview of “Keeping Up with the...
Kim Kardashian Denies Violating California Labour Laws As Her Ex-Staff Members Sue Her

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has denied violating California labour laws, in the wake of a legal suit filed by seven former members of staff at her Hidden Hills residence. Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr., along with Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez and Robert Araiza were employed as gardeners and maintenance staff, and had accused Kim of holding back taxes from their wages but not handing over the amounts to the government, reports latimes.com. Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West After 7 Years of Marriage.
Kim Kardashian West faces legal action from ex-employees

Kim Kardashian West is being sued by seven former members of staff at her Hidden Hills mansion. The 40-year-old star was hit with a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday (24.05.21), when she was accused by her former staff members of being late with their pay and withholding 10 percent of their wages for taxes.
Kim Kardashian being sued by her home servants

No breaks and very little wages. Seven employees have filed civil lawsuits against celebrities in the Los Angeles Supreme Court – not their only setback. The allegations made by Kim Kardashian’s housekeeper are serious. “The plaintiffs never received payroll, did not receive their salaries on a regular basis, did not receive the necessary meals and rest, were not given a way to record all their working hours, and were not compensated for labor costs. They did not receive all overtime wages and were not paid upon termination of work , According to NBC News, in the lawsuit filed by seven people who worked for the Kardashian home in California. The lawsuit also alleges that Kardashian withheld 10 percent of his wages but failed to report the employees to tax authorities.
Kim Kardashian sued by former workers who say they weren’t properly paid or given breaks

Kim Kardashian is being sued by seven former workers who say they weren’t paid on time or given meal breaks, and that she refused to pay them overtime. In the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday and obtained by the Daily Mail, seven members of Kardashian’s gardening and maintenance staff accuse the reality TV star and businesswoman of violations of California labour law.
Kim Kardashian’s Former Staffers Are “Suing the Wrong Person,” Claims a Source

Kim Kardashian might need to put her new legal expertise to the test after being sued by seven former employees over unpaid wages. According to Page Six, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Monday, members of the reality star’s gardening and maintenance staff who worked at her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion are accusing her of being late with payments, withholding 10% of their wages for taxes but then failing to give that money to the government, denying them overtime, and occasionally forcing them to work through meal breaks. The seven defendants—Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez, Robert Araiza, Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr.—also reportedly claim that they did not receive itemized pay stubs for their labor and are seeking compensation for both unpaid wages and overtime owed. One of the defendants claims that when he brought up the issue of overtime, taxes, and meal breaks, he was immediately fired, while a 16-year-old ex-employee is alleging that he was made to work well over the maximum 48 hours legally permitted for an underage summer employee, per Page Six.
