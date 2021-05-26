Cody Rhodes Talks AEW Double or Nothing, AEW's Move to TBS

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig are already looking like they’re ready to tear each other apart in Heels, which is looking like it might an interesting brother vs. brother series that will be hitting Starz this coming August. That sounds like it’s still a ways off, but to be fair this year is starting to progress pretty quickly as things continue to push forward. The two brothers will be vying for a bigger and better life as they take to the ring and attempt to get noticed as a hero and a heel while the tension to see who’s going to make it to the top and how they’ll continue to honor their father’s legacy and wrestling promotion is bound to hang in the balance. Both stars are coming off of very big roles that took up a good deal of their time over the years, as Amell concluded his role as Oliver Queen, aka Arrow a while back, while Ludwig wrapped up the final season of Vikings as Bjorn Ironside, a role that was definitely good while it lasted. Both men are big names in their own way, but it feels as though both of them have been hampered by something in the business that has kept them from rising too far too fast, or has at the very least kept them from becoming the type of big names that might be seen in blockbuster movies. Wrestling in the movies and on TV has been steadily growing in influence over the last few decades as the WWE has maintained its dominance for quite some time while other promotions have been doing what they can to keep up and to sign on talent that the WWE has either let go or never had in the first place. But one thing about pro wrestling that a lot of people have come to find out is that despite being scripted, it’s a tough gig for anyone to get into.