Cody Rhodes Talks AEW Double or Nothing, AEW's Move to TBS
Cody Rhodes' life, at least for the moment, is finally returning to normal. The All Elite Wrestling executive vice president and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, have their first child on the way and have their reality show, Rhodes to the Top, set to release later this year. But before all of that happens, Rhodes will take part in AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday. This show marks the first time AEW has been able to run at full capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic began, meaning the seats of Daily's Place will be filled with cheering fans instead of wrestlers for the first time in over a year.comicbook.com