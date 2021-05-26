Cancel
Geisinger rolls out platform for virtual monitoring of chronic disease patients

By Anuja Vaidya
MedCity News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanville, Pennsylvania-based Geisinger has launched a new virtual monitoring application for patients with chronic illnesses. Called ConnectedCare365, the app enables patients to chat with their care team and provide data at any time, like blood glucose levels and symptoms they are experiencing, so Geisinger care teams can address issues before they become critical, said Justin Williams, co-founder and CEO of Noteworth — the company that developed the app — in an email.

