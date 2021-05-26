Geisinger rolls out platform for virtual monitoring of chronic disease patients

The study, Improved Glycemic Control With a Digital Health Intervention in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes: Retrospective Study, examined the changes in blood sugar levels among participants with type 2 diabetes who enrolled in Vida’s virtual diabetes management program. It looked at multiple HbA1c results collected from hundreds of participants and sourced directly from national labs. The results show that after only four months participants saw a clinically significant reduction in HbA1c. Overall, participants saw a reduction of 0.8 points between baseline and follow-up while those participants considered high-risk — those with an HbA1c level of 8.0 or more — saw an average reduction of 1.4 points between baseline and follow-up. There was also a significant effect of program engagement on HbA1c change, participants who met more often with their provider saw a greater decrease compared to those with low engagement, a 1 point reduction vs. .65 point reduction respectively.