WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Woodburn police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in at least four different thefts at the Woodburn Premium Outlets. The latest theft took place on June 12, at 1:51 p.m. when the suspect stole a bag of clothing worth $1,000. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 25-35 years of age, medium build and tattoos on both arms and chest. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a black tank top, black hat and disposable face covering.