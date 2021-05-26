Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

JJ Abrams Talks Lessons Learned From ‘Star Wars’ Sequels & Why Having A Plan Is “The Most Critical Thing”

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay what you will about the “Star Wars” Sequel Trilogy, it’s hard to deny the three most recent Skywalker Saga films suffered from the lack of planning. No matter if you think Rian Johnson destroyed everything you loved about the galaxy far, far away in ‘The Last Jedi,’ or if you think JJ Abrams botched the ending in ‘Rise of Skywalker,’ the fact that Lucasfilm clearly didn’t have a story already mapped out led to some truly baffling creative choices. And in a new interview with Collider, Abrams talks about the creative hand-off between himself and Johnson over the course of three films and why he thinks it’s crucial to have an overall plan when mapping out a story.

theplaylist.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Jj Abrams
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lesson#Lessons Learned#Sequels#Superhero Films#Film Star#Original Films#Lucasfilm Disney#Sequel Trilogy#The Force Awakens#Billion Dollar Films#Franchises#Things#Story Decisions#Creative Choices#Hindsight#Listen#Blame#Dates#Duct Tape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Disney Doesn’t Care That the ‘Star Wars’ Sequels Are Being Erased

When The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm (and with it, the Star Wars franchise) from George Lucas in 2012, fans weren’t exactly sure what to expect. Then, immediately on the heels of the acquisition, Disney announced that the Star Wars sequel trilogy was in development. Disney and Lucasfilm already had...
Real EstateInside the Magic

Step Inside ‘Star Wars’ Director’s $22 MILLION Home For Sale!

Popular Hollywood director and producer JJ Abrams has the film and television industry in his blood. Both of his parents were TV producers and Abrams himself has made a name working on iconic franchises like Star Wars, Star Trek, and Mission: Impossible. Now, the man who was a driving “Force”...
Moviestheplaylist.net

JJ Abrams Isn’t Directing A DC Superhero Film Because He Wants His Next Project To Be An “Original Idea”

When it was announced that JJ Abrams and his Bad Robot production company would have their fingers in a variety of DC superhero projects at WarnerMedia, people just assumed it would end up with the filmmaker taking the reins of one of the films or TV series himself and assume the directorial role. However, even though we’ve seen a number of the projects be announced, including a new “Superman” film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Abrams has been listed as a producer only, not a director. And according to the filmmaker, that’s because he’s not interested in directing established IP right now.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Trek's William Shatner Had A Classic Response To The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer

There are plenty of great sci-fi franchises out there but, if you ask most people, there are two that likely stand above the rest: Star Wars and Star Trek. The two franchises have devoted fandoms, which can inspire a bit of friendly (and not-so-friendly) trash talk. The most humorous ribbing, though, comes from the stars of the properties. Trek icon William Shatner has no problem making the occasional joke at the expense of the Star Wars franchise and, just recently, he shared a truly classic response aimed at Disney+’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
MoviesRochester Sentinel

J.J. Abrams suggests Star Wars sequel trilogy needed more planning

J.J. Abrams has suggested that the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy was harmed by a lack of planning. The 54-year-old director helmed the trilogy's first and last movies in the form of 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Rise of Skywalker', with Rian Johnson directing 'The Last Jedi', and hinted that experiences from his career have taught him to approach projects with a clear plan in place, even if elements of the story have to be changed.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

J.J. Abrams Addresses Importance of Having a Star Wars Trilogy Plan

J.J. Abrams Addresses Importance of Having a Star Wars Trilogy Plan. J.J. Abrams has recently opened up about his work on the latest Star Wars trilogy. Abrams first directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and set the tone for the next installments before leaving the helm to Rian Johnson for The Last Jedi. A series of events then brought Abrams back for The Rise of Skywalker. While the trilogy has been a box-office success, many fans felt that there had been some unplanned changes that affected the outcome. In a recent interview with Collider, the director talked about the importance of having the final destination in mind .
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

The Bad Batch: Why Pantora is important to Star Wars

In episode 4 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Omega and Clone Force 99 find themselves having to make a pit stop. Their ship is in disrepair and their supplies are low. So where do they head to? A little moon that’s been mentioned before in the Star Wars world: Pantora.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Zack Snyder has weighed in on JJ Abrams’ Black Superman reboot

Zack Snyder, the director of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, has given his take on the developing Black Superman reboot that has J.J. Abrams attached. Some DC fans are not happy that Snyder hasn’t been given the chance to continue the so-called SnyderVerse; however, it seems Snyder himself has no hard feelings towards J.J. Abrams. Even in the wake of the relatively successful release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max earlier this year, the divisive director is handing over the keys to the kingdom with good grace.
MoviesMovieWeb

J.J. Abrams Admits Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Probably Should Have Had a Plan

Director J.J. Abrams has addressed the story plans, or lack thereof, in regards to the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Abrams directed The Force Awakens in 2015, which reintroduced the franchise, rather successfully, to the masses. But there wasn't a full story outlined for all three movies in the trilogy, for better or for worse. Now, Abrams has, somewhat indirectly, addressed whether or not it would have been better to have the whole story of the trilogy mapped out from the beginning.
Moviesmouseplanet.com

Why are the tragic Star Wars films our favorites?

Ask people and fans who've watched Star Wars which movie is their favorite in the saga and I believe most often we hear that The Empire Strikes Back is their choice. That one is considered the best in many "best of" lists and review columns for some time. Even after eleven live-action Star Wars movies, spanning four decades, Episode V consistently remains at the top. Why?
Video Gamesartvoice.com

Which Is the Most Wonderful Planet in Star Wars to Live On?

Star Wars has many novel planets like Endor and Bespin but not all of them are habitable. In a short interview by Betway Matt Hudson has talked about the most wonderful Star Wars planet to live on. Bespin. This gas planet has only a small place to live on top...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Star Wars reboot: ‘Jon Favreau tries to improve the sequel trilogy with The Mandalorian’

While a vocal group of fans didn’t like how The Rise of Skywalker ended when it was released in 2019, nothing has been done about it yet. The Star Wars mythos have since expanded exponentially in the Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, which last brought Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) into the fold. However, a new report claims that the sequel trilogy will be changed and even “patched” in the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Zack Snyder Thinks The Black Superman Idea Is “Bold & Cool” But Says Henry Cavill Is “My Superman”

Even though the Snyder Cut of “Justice League” is in his rearview mirror and he’s about to see the release of the new Netflix zombie film, “Army of the Dead,” the specter of DC superheroes will always follow Zack Snyder. So, with the news that JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates crafting a new “Superman” film for Warner Bros., you had to expect someone to ask Snyder what he thought of the news.
Video GamesEngadget

JJ Abrams says the 'Portal' movie is still in the works

JJ Abrams first floated the possibility of a Portal movie eight years ago, but there hasn't been much noise about it since. Don't worry, though — it's finally moving forward. Abrams told IGN that a script for the Portal flick is currently in progress at Warner Bros., and that the team was thrilled with the angle for the production. The games' narrow storytelling focus left "huge" potential for the movie, according to Abrams.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Rian Johnson Shares "Most Cursed Image of All Time" From The Last Jedi Set

Fans of Rian Johnson have been getting a lot of exciting news lately as the casting announcements for his Knives Out sequel keep pouring in. While we can't wait to see what Johnson has in store for us, we also love throwbacks from his past projects, especially when it comes to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson occasionally posts photos from the set of the movie, and his latest is a hilarious face-swap between him and franchise star, Daisy Ridley (Rey).
Moviesstarwarsnewsnet.com

J.J. Abrams Responds to Whether the ‘Star Wars’ Sequels Should Have Been Mapped Out

In a recent event celebrating Super 8‘s 10th anniversary, director J. J. Abrams was asked directly by Collider‘s Adam Chitwood if he thought the Star Wars sequel trilogy should have had a plan from the beginning. While Abrams didn’t directly reference any of the Star Wars movies he directed, he did respond that he has learned from many mistakes he made in the past and that having a plan should be the most important part of the creative process.