Guy Collecting Disability Caught Thanks To Weight Lifting Posts

710 WOR
 15 days ago
If you’re going to claim disability from the government, you may want to actually be disabled.

Anthony Ragusa applied for benefits in New York state after being injured as an electrician. He claimed could not bend over to put on shoes, walk for more than 15 minutes, sit for more than 30 minutes. Ragusa got the disability, which means monthly checks.

Here’s the hiccup. He owned a limo service. And then there were the photos his wife shared on social media of Ragusa lifting weights. When New York state took him to hearings over the alleged fraud, Ragusa said he was still entitled to the payments despite owning a business and lifting weights.

Naturally, that didn’t fly and New York says he bilked them out of over $200-thousand dollars.

Source: Law & Crime

New York City, NY
New York City, NYPosted by
710 WOR

NYC Unveils “In The Heights” Tourism Campaign

The Big Apple is using a movie to inspire tourism to different sections of the city. Yes, New York City is launching a tourism campaign that coincides with the release of the film "In The Heights." Mayor Bill de Blasio explains the city is partnering with Warner Brothers, and putting together a brand new travel guide for the Washington Heights neighborhood.
New York City, NYPosted by
710 WOR

Lovebirds Who Fell In Love During Pandemic Tie The Knot At 95

Lots of people were looking for love during lockdown, but not all of them were as successful as John Shults and Joy Morrow-Nulton. This upstate New York couple started dating during the pandemic and did whatever they could to see each other as often as they could. And now they’re proving you’re never too old to make a lifetime commitment by getting married at age 95.
WorkoutsPosted by
710 WOR

Free Yoga Classes Return To Bryant Park This Month

Bryant Park's free summer yoga classes return to the lawn on June 16! The free socially distanced one hour classes will take place every Wednesday for 10 weeks. Every pose can be modified, adapted or adjusted so no yoga experience is necessary, however, yogis will need to bring their own mat to the park. The lawn will be limited to 500 people and you will need to register for each individual class.
RelationshipsPosted by
710 WOR

The Name Karen Continues To Drop In Popularity

We recently told you about the most popular baby names of 2020, but what about the least popular? Well, it should come as no surprise that one female name continues to drop in popularity, so much so that it’s actually reaching new lows. According to the Social Security Administration, the...
Public HealthPosted by
710 WOR

Free Samples Returning to Costco in a Sign of COVID’s Defeat

Costco is bringing back free samples. The reinstatement of free samples will be phased in starting early next month and continue through the end of June, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said in an earnings call last Thursday. The complimentary nibbles have been unavailable to customers for 14 months after the company put the program on hiatus in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Approximately 170 US Costco branches will have the beloved hallway tastings back next week, with “most of the remaining locations” before July. The beginning of next month will also see the return of indoor seating to a majority of Costco’s 560 locations in the US, although there will be “more physical separation” between seating, with tables cut from either six or eight seats down to four. That means the food courts will have “half the seating capacity as we had before,” Galanti said. Some branches will get outdoor seating.
CharitiesPosted by
710 WOR

NY Family Donates Hair To Wigs For Kids

A family from Claverack, New York is donating their hair to Wigs For Kids. That includes seven-year-old Jonni, eight-year-old Sky, and their uncle Christopher Kinney – who each donated at least 12-inches of hair. Hudson Valley 360 caught up with their grandmother, who explains the idea came up after she suggested a haircut for her youngest granddaughter. Uncle Chris had given his hair years ago to Wigs For Kids, which makes wigs for cancer patients and he put together the donation idea.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
710 WOR

NJ Dad’s Date With Nurse Leads To Life-Saving Surgery

A dad in New Jersey has gotten a second chance at life after a surgery to remove a brain tumor. Matt Jenkins had been ignoring the bump on the back of his head for a few years. He says he first noticed it when he hit his head after fainting and it grew from the size of a marble to a tennis ball. He even grew his hair out to hide it and he ignored advice from friends and family to get it checked.
KidsPosted by
710 WOR

Study: Parents Think Kids Will Be Bored Outside After 30 Minutes

With kids getting out of school soon, parents will have to figure out how to entertain them for summer. A new poll shows parents think their chances of keeping kids outdoors are slim. When parents were asked how long their children could be outside without structured play or friends before getting bored, 48-percent said a half hour.
New Jersey StatePosted by
710 WOR

New Jersey Man Finds Out His POOP Is Worth Up To $15k Per Year

There are some things we take for granted, and one of those is what we flush, but a 72-year-old New Jersey man has discovered his poop is worth about $40 per day. Herbie Allen’s wife, Pattie, had repeated antibiotic treatments that wiped out the bacteria in her colon, and doctors decided she needed a fecal transplant to help her recover. She suggested they test Herbie, and doctors were surprised when he was found to have what they call “perfect poop.”
New York City, NYPosted by
710 WOR

A Group Of NYC Men Busted In Covid Fraud Scheme...Thanks To Online Posts

It’s amazing it still needs to be said, but the police also have access to the Internet. In New York City, eight men have been arrested after getting caught in a $2-million Covid unemployment fraud scheme. These guys allegedly would steal an unsuspecting person’s identity, file for benefits under their name, and ended up claiming “$600 in weekly payments in the names of hundreds of people.” Of course, it’s no fun to get away with something if you can’t brag about it, and a few of those fraudsters couldn’t resist posting pics of themselves flaunting their riches on social media. That, kids, is what they call “evidence.”
New York City, NYMPNnow

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...