Guy Collecting Disability Caught Thanks To Weight Lifting Posts

If you’re going to claim disability from the government, you may want to actually be disabled.

Anthony Ragusa applied for benefits in New York state after being injured as an electrician. He claimed could not bend over to put on shoes, walk for more than 15 minutes, sit for more than 30 minutes. Ragusa got the disability, which means monthly checks.

Here’s the hiccup. He owned a limo service. And then there were the photos his wife shared on social media of Ragusa lifting weights. When New York state took him to hearings over the alleged fraud, Ragusa said he was still entitled to the payments despite owning a business and lifting weights.

Naturally, that didn’t fly and New York says he bilked them out of over $200-thousand dollars.

Source: Law & Crime