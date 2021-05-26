Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery

antiMUSIC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson revealed in a new interview with Download: Reloaded that he underwent hip replacement surgery several months ago. Bruce told Download festival host Kylie Olsson, "I had a new hip installed several months ago. So, I got five and a half inches of titanium hammered into my leg. 'Cause I run around on stage and jump, and [after] 40 years of fencing left-handed, it was just worn out.

www.antimusic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dickinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Replacement Surgery#Exercise#Hip Surgery#Iron Maiden#Titanium#Physio#Mate#Weights#Stairs#Stage#October#Fencing#Festival#Ibuprofen#Fresh Tires#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Explains What Drives Him To Excel In A Wide Variety Of Pursuits Away From His Main Job (Video)

During a recent appearance on the "Next Level Soul" podcast with Alex Ferrari, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson, a true polymath whose accomplishments include pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and Sunday Times best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer, was asked what drives him to excel in a wide variety of pursuits away from his main job. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm just curious about how they work. And the only way to find out how something really works is to internalize it. And by internalize it, what I mean is it's very easy to be superficial about something. [It's] not a bad thing being superficial — it's just, like, I take an interest in blah, and I do it for one day a week for an hour and a half. And I'll never really be any good at it, 'cause you can't be any good at it if that's all you do. It's my hobby and then I'll give it up and find another hobby and blah blah blah. And that's great, but that pisses me off. I mean, me. Other people — fine; I'm not gonna condemn other people for doing what they do. But it seems to me to be pointless to invest your time in things at which you are not really passionate about. So the alternative is to be passionate about everything you do in some way. Which means that you end up having to make commitments, because that passion means there's a constant thirst to want to know more."
Musicloudersound.com

Blaze Bayley recalls his years fronting Iron Maiden as ‘a time of turmoil’

Blaze Bayley has opened up about fronting Iron Maiden in the 90s, and how it was a "time of turmoil". Replacing Bruce Dickinson in 1994, Blaze's first single with Iron Maiden was Man On The Edge. The song made it to No.10 on the UK singles chart, but the album it was on, The X Factor, got a kicking by the press.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN And FOO FIGHTERS Barely Make Top 5 In 2021 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction Fan Vote

IRON MAIDEN finished in the fourth place in the fan vote for this year's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction class. Tina Turner led the fan vote with more than 585,000 ballots while Nigerian Afro beat pioneer Fela Kuti came in second with more than 545,000 votes. THE GO-GO'S and IRON MAIDEN both trailed first place by more than 150,000 votes each. Coming in the fifth place were the FOO FIGHTERS.
DrinksNME

Iron Maiden launch new ‘Hellcat’ craft beer with BrewDog

Iron Maiden have launched a new craft beer called Hellcat. You can see it below. The 6% ABV Hellcat India Pale Lager will arrive is autumn and is a new collaboration between the group and BrewDog. “I’ve been looking for the perfect partner with whom to bring a fresh, exciting...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ARCH ENEMY Celebrates 25th Anniversary: 'It's Been An Awesome Experience,' Says MICHAEL AMOTT

Swedish/Canadian/American metallers ARCH ENEMY are celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2021. When ARCH ENEMY released its debut album, "Black Earth", in 1996, death metal was stagnating and in desperate need of a kick up the ass. Guitarist Michael Amott's blueprint for the purest of metal strains proved an instant underground hit, both in Europe and Japan, and almost single-handedly resurrected death metal as a viable art form with mainstream potential. Signed to Century Media Records for 1998's sophomore effort "Stigmata", ARCH ENEMY marched purposefully towards a new millennium with a rapidly growing reputation. 1999's "Burning Bridges" added to the band's momentum, their razor-sharp blend of brutality and epic melody becoming more refined with each creative step. But it was in 2001, when original vocalist Johan Liiva stood aside and mercurial frontwoman Angela Gossow stepped in, that ARCH ENEMY truly took off.
Rock Musickingfm.com

21 Years Ago: Iron Maiden Release ‘Brave New World’

When Iron Maiden reunited with longtime vocalist Bruce Dickinson and guitarist Adrian Smith in 1999 for the Ed Hunter tour, fans were thrilled to see the majority of the lineup that brought the world such great albums as Number of the Beast, Piece of Mind and Powerslave. Sure, drummer Nicko...
Rock MusicPosted by
B102.7

Underrated Iron Maiden: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

Iron Maiden either invented heavy metal or perfected it. Third options are hard to come by when talking about the legacy of the innovative, influential and world-conquering band. Fans from Birmingham to Brazil have their favorite Maiden tunes. And they are usually the same ones: “The Trooper,” “Run to the...
Popculture

KISS' Gene Simmons Lashes out at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Iron Maiden Snub

KISS bassist Gene Simmons recently lashed out at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the organization's snub of heavy metal legends Iron Maiden. Earlier this month, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 inductees, which include Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. Additionally, other artists will be given special awards, such as rapper LL Cool J, late metal guitarist Randy Rhoads, and German electronic rock godfathers Kraftwerk.
Beauty & Fashion1063thegroove.com

Has Ashanti Had Plastic Surgery?

Has Ashanti had plastic surgery? A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon seems to think so. In a Tik Tok video, the doctor said that although Ashanti prides herself on being all natural and looks beautiful "before and after," he believes that she has had a "bit of work done," including a breast augmentation, a nose job, possibly a tummy tuck or liposuction and filler in her lips.
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

How EDDIE VAN HALEN's Stage 4 Lung Cancer Battle And COVID-19 Pandemic Made VAN HALEN Reunion Impossible

In a new interview with The Washington Post, Wolfgang Van Halen discussed his recent revelation that his father, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen, had contemplated a "kitchen-sink tour" that would have included bassist Michael Anthony, as well as vocal turns from both Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth. There was even talk about bringing back Gary Cherone, who sang with the band on one poorly received album, 1998's "Van Halen III". To top it all off, the opening act would be none other than Wolfgang.
Rock Musicsonicperspectives.com

Atreyu – Baptize (Album Review)

In the great mixing pot of early-2000s heavy music emerged Atreyu, borrowing from metal, punk, and even pop for a sound that was both unyieldingly aggressive and instantly infectious. The outfit has long fit best into the “metalcore” box, despite having a number of tendencies that settle their sound comfortably in the realm of alternative rock. Having fit in with bands from Linkin Park to Slipknot, Atreyu has maintained a steady course in developing their sound as much as they have fought to keep it consistent. Latest album “Baptize” is no exception, bringing the heat with a number of electrifying anthems certain to please both longtime fans and newcomers alike with a sound that is heavier than ever.
MusicPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

30 Years Ago: Van Halen Cook Up a Hit With ‘Poundcake’

Van Halen took a year off after the tour in support of OU812 and then needed another year away to put together a follow-up album. And even though the band had gotten a bit keyboard heavy on its recent records, Van Halen's first music of the '90s found them getting back to basics, with Eddie Van Halen showing he still had some distinct six-string tricks up his sleeve on the lead single from For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, “Poundcake,” which was released on June 1, 1991.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GRIM REAPER's NICK BOWCOTT Applied For Guitarist Slot In IRON MAIDEN Back In 1979

In a new interview with "Waste Some Time With Jason Green", former GRIM REAPER guitarist Nick Bowcott recalled how he nearly tried out for a fellow New Wave Of British Heavy Metal band more than four decades ago. "I actually applied for the IRON MAIDEN [guitarist slot]," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I went to see IRON MAIDEN [when they were still] unsigned. And when they advertised for a guitar player [in 1979], I sent — I think I sent [GRIM REAPER's] demo tape called 'Bleed 'Em Dry', which is gonna be released by a label very shortly, 'cause we found some okay versions of the cassette and we remastered it. And I've still got the letter from IRON MAIDEN which was handwritten with a rubber stamp, saying, 'Hey, thanks for the application. The position is already filled.' And it went to Dennis Stratton. And I kept that letter."
MusicPosted by
103GBF

23 Rock + Metal Drummers Influenced by John Bonham

There are few drummers in music history that have had as large of an impact as John Bonham. The Led Zeppelin icon took a thunderous approach to the drums, and his kit, just like the band, grew in size by the year as they toured the world. In fact, his...
MusicantiMUSIC

Metallica In The Studio For 'Load' 25th Anniversary

The 25th anniversary of Metallica's "Load" album is being celebrated with an episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. Host Redbeard had this to say, "Metallica dropped their sixth studio album, Load, almost five years after the phenomenon of...