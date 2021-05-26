Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery

During a recent appearance on the "Next Level Soul" podcast with Alex Ferrari, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson, a true polymath whose accomplishments include pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and Sunday Times best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer, was asked what drives him to excel in a wide variety of pursuits away from his main job. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm just curious about how they work. And the only way to find out how something really works is to internalize it. And by internalize it, what I mean is it's very easy to be superficial about something. [It's] not a bad thing being superficial — it's just, like, I take an interest in blah, and I do it for one day a week for an hour and a half. And I'll never really be any good at it, 'cause you can't be any good at it if that's all you do. It's my hobby and then I'll give it up and find another hobby and blah blah blah. And that's great, but that pisses me off. I mean, me. Other people — fine; I'm not gonna condemn other people for doing what they do. But it seems to me to be pointless to invest your time in things at which you are not really passionate about. So the alternative is to be passionate about everything you do in some way. Which means that you end up having to make commitments, because that passion means there's a constant thirst to want to know more."