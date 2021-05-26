Karl Chevrolet wants to BUY your quality vehicle and $500 Military discount!

The segment for large SUVs isn’t particularly small, and with the popularity of SUVs steadily on the rise, it isn’t getting any smaller. Several options have been around for quite some time, and two, in particular, seem to go head to head year after year: the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition. If you’re looking to save money by purchasing a slightly used model that’s only a year old, checking out the 2020 version of either SUV will still have you juggling back and forth between the two. Side by side, it’s easy to see why so many people would find it difficult to pick one over the other.