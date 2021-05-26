Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ankeny, IA

Karl Chevrolet wants to BUY your quality vehicle and $500 Military discount!

weareiowa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAID CONTENT | Karl Chevrolet is in the final days of the Sell Us Your Vehicle Event at all of four locations: Ankeny, Stuart, Webster City & Glidden. You can call in anytime during the week for an appointment, stop by or go online to https://www.karlchevrolet.com/trade-in-event and give them your vehicle information and what time works best for you to stop by and they will call to set up your appointment. Karl will be set up to make sure we get you a value on your preowned vehicle ASAP to purchase and will give you TOP dollar - Karl Wants Your Vehicle! Retired and current Military members can also take advantage of an additional $500 OFF a pre-owned vehicle!

www.weareiowa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
City
Webster, IA
City
Glidden, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Stuart, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Final Days#Paid Content#Will Call#A Value#Webster City Glidden#Discount#Top Dollar#Military
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cars
Related
Retailgmauthority.com

Costco Offers Discounts On Select Chevy Vehicles In June and July

Costco members who purchase or lease select new Chevy vehicles between now and August 2nd, 2021 will be entitled to receive a special members-only incentive, the American retail chain has announced. These new Costo member incentives include $1,000 cash back on the purchase of any new 2021 model year Chevy...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Chevrolet Camaro Discount Takes $2,250 Off Price In June 2021

During June 2021, a nationwide $2,250 Chevrolet Camaro discount is available for 2020 models. A nationwide Chevy Camaro lease offer is also available for select 2021 Camaro models, specifically LT1 coupes equipped with the 10-speed automatic transmission, which can be had for $288 per month over 39 months for current lessees of 2016 model year or newer GM or non-GM vehicles.
Sunbury, OHFarm and Dairy

Tractors, implements, household, and misc.

Location: 2843 Ross Rd., Sunbury, Oh 43074. To Locate from Sunbury, Ohio, Go north on St. Rt. 3/36 to County Rd 605 turn right on Hartford Rd. follow to Ross Rd. turn right follow to sale site. Signs Posted. Tractor and Implements: Kubota L2500 diesel, 4wd, 3pt and LB400 loader...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

General Motors (GM) Expects H1 Results to Come 'Significantly Better' Than Guidance, Notes Strong Demand for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac to Send Shares Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced today it expects its first-half results to come in "significantly better than prior guidance." As expected, shares of the company shoot over 3% higher in pre-open as the company also said it is "optimistic about the full year" prospects.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

eBay Find: 1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28

It’s always suspicious when a barn find is shown with hardly any dust on it, but this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 we came across on eBay is just caked with grime. At least, in the one photo it is, but the seller seems to have given it a good wash after that, so you get to see all those rust spots clearly in other shots. Shockingly, the minerals in the barn dust didn’t protect against oxidization, which is just really weird.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Blazer Will No Longer Offer Cargo Floor Rail System

The 2022 Chevy Blazer crossover is set to introduce a few important changes and updates over the current 2021 model year, as GM Authority has covered previously. Now, we have another update to add to the list, namely the deletion of the cargo floor rail system. Previously, the cargo floor...
CarsWFMJ.com

Survey: Ford, Tesla, Chevy impresses more than Endurance, other electric pickups

If a new online survey is any indication, the Lordstown Motors Endurance faces some stiff competition from more well-known automakers that plan to manufacture electric pickup trucks. Analysis of 27,870 responses from a nationwide poll conducted by Piplsay.com from June 1-2, 2021, found that the vast majority of those answering...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado Discount Takes Up To $5,500 Off In June 2021

The Bow Tie brand is offering a Chevy Silverado discount totaling up to $5,500 off select 2021 Silverado 1500 models during June 2021. In addition, Chevrolet is offering a nationwide lease incentive for the 2021 models, varying by trim level and chosen powertrain. Chevrolet Silverado Incentives. Nationwide Chevy Silverado discount...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How Does the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition Stack Up?

The segment for large SUVs isn’t particularly small, and with the popularity of SUVs steadily on the rise, it isn’t getting any smaller. Several options have been around for quite some time, and two, in particular, seem to go head to head year after year: the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition. If you’re looking to save money by purchasing a slightly used model that’s only a year old, checking out the 2020 version of either SUV will still have you juggling back and forth between the two. Side by side, it’s easy to see why so many people would find it difficult to pick one over the other.
Carsgmauthority.com

This 1967 Chevy C10 Custom Needs A New Home: Video

The collector car market continues to burn white hot, and classic trucks remains one of the hottest segments. This 1967 Chevy C10 has been beautifully restored, with some tasteful upgrades thrown in. This Chevy C10, recipient of a frame-off custom build, has been refinished in a glossy metallic silver done...
CarsMotorAuthority

2021 Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition is a 710-hp Chevy truck

Ram has the 1500 TRX, and Ford will soon have the F-150 Raptor R, but Chevrolet fans looking for a high-performance V-8 truck currently miss out on the fun. Thankfully there's an aftermarket, and one of the companies with a wide array of tuned Chevy trucks is Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) of Toms River, New Jersey. Its latest is a Yenko-branded Silverado packing 710 hp.
Buying CarsCarscoops

Crashed 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 For Sale, Is It Your Next Cars & Coffee Ride?

To the untrained eye, this could pass as a regular Ford Mustang, but it is in fact the sought after Shelby GT500. A true ‘Stang on steroids, it boasts many upgrades over the regular models and packs a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that delivers 760 HP and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque and is hooked up to a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 0 to 60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint takes 3.5 seconds and the quarter mile is dealt with in under 11 seconds.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado ZL1 Ready To Fight The Raptor And TRX

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is quite a competent performer, but while the likes of Ford and Dodge have started to offer crazy Baja-inspired trucks like the Raptor and TRX, Chevrolet has been notably absent from the trend of making workhorses into overpowered playthings. That got us thinking: what if GM were to take the styling cues and performance of a Camaro ZL1 and apply them to the Silverado? Of course, much more than just sharper styling and a big engine would be necessary to make this a worthy competitor to the Raptor and TRX, so let's see what we can expect if Chevrolet does build an off-road truck with a supercharged V8.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Escalade-V Blackwing Makes A Durango Hellcat Look Cheap

Cadillac is a luxury brand, but in recent times, it has flirted with performance cars too. We've seen the arrival of the CT5-V and its meaner Blackwing sibling, and despite being a brand more focused on comfort than cornering, some of the marque's performance offerings like the CTS-V have truly stood the test of time.