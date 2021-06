The University of Wisconsin plans to name its new athletic director Wednesday, with Chancellor Rebecca Blank revealing her pick to replace the retiring Barry Alvarez. Three sources indicated that Blank will recommend the UW System Board of Regents approve Chris McIntosh as UW’s next athletic director. The Board of Regents, which must approve all athletics contracts valued over $500,000 annually, will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday to finalize the hiring process, according to an agenda sent to media members.