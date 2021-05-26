Cancel
Kansas Senate Republicans elect new majority leader Larry Alley after a tumultuous session

Dodge City Daily Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican members of the Kansas Senate voted to select Sen. Larry Alley as their majority leader Wednesday, marking the end of a tumultuous session for the chamber. The move comes after lawmakers moved earlier this year to remove Sen. Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, from the leadership post after he was charged with felony eluding police and driving under the influence, among other offenses.

