HARRIS COUNTY, TX — A 21-year-old woman is accused of shooting a Texas nail salon owner because she wasn't happy with the price of her manicure-pedicure, officials said. Joana Vara was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Harris County jail records. Her bond was set at $60,000 and she was due to appear in court Monday. It's unclear if Vara has a lawyer.