James Bond Producers Are “Committed” To Keeping 007 Films As Theatrical Releases Despite Amazon/MGM Deal
When the announcement of the deal between Amazon and MGM was made, the film franchise that got spoken about most in the acquisition is the James Bond film series. While MGM doesn’t own the complete rights for the franchise, as James Bond is creatively controlled by the production duo of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, Amazon is now the parent company of the studio that will distribute the 007 spy films. So, that means, eventually, we’ll be seeing Bond hit streaming exclusively in the future, right? Well, according to Broccoli and Wilson, that’s a negative, dear reader. 007 is sticking to theatrical releases.theplaylist.net