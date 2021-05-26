Cancel
James Bond Producers Are “Committed” To Keeping 007 Films As Theatrical Releases Despite Amazon/MGM Deal

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the announcement of the deal between Amazon and MGM was made, the film franchise that got spoken about most in the acquisition is the James Bond film series. While MGM doesn’t own the complete rights for the franchise, as James Bond is creatively controlled by the production duo of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, Amazon is now the parent company of the studio that will distribute the 007 spy films. So, that means, eventually, we’ll be seeing Bond hit streaming exclusively in the future, right? Well, according to Broccoli and Wilson, that’s a negative, dear reader. 007 is sticking to theatrical releases.

theplaylist.net
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

James Bond 007 will return in theaters following Amazon’s MGM purchase, says Bond producers

With the news Amazon has agreed to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including the entire James Bond 007 franchise, it has left many wondering if James Bond’s next adventure No Time to Die and future films will be released exclusively on Amazon’s streaming service. Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were quick to dispel any such notion however, promising James Bond will always be a theatrical event.
Moviesdequeenbee.com

Ben Whishaw: It was 'quite moving' to star in No Time To Die

Ben Whishaw found it "quite moving" to feature in Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond in 'No Time To Die'. The 40-year-old star returns to the role of Q in the hotly-anticipated 007 flick, which has suffered a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, and suggested it "finishes" plot from earlier Bond movies when it is released in September.
Movieswxxinews.org

Geva Theatre presents the real, and stolen, James Bond

Diplomat. Soldier. Polo player. Treasure hunter. Race-car driver. Jet-setting international playboy. The FBI suspected he was an assassin working for the Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. But you know him as the real-life inspiration for James Bond. “It’s kind of astonishing that one person can be in so many places at...
Books & Literatureflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – James Bond: Agent of SPECTRE #3

James Bond: Agent of SPECTRE #3 is out this Wednesday, and we’ve got a preview of the issue for you here courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment; check it out…. As Bond struggles with the fallout of the previous issue’s shock ending, all bets are off. Double and triple crosses and being in bed with the enemy – sometimes literally – are the order of the day. Has Bond truly become no different than the members of SPECTRE he is now working for, or does he have a master plan that can work against impossible odds?
NFLNew York Post

‘James Bond,’ ‘Last Action Hero’ actor Frank McRae dead at 80

Frank McRae, the ’80s and ’90s action star who appeared in films such as “License To Kill” and “Last Action Hero,” died of a heart attack on April 29, his daughter-in-law confirmed to Variety. He was 80. The Memphis, Tennessee, native appeared in more than 40 films during his three-decade...
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Fraser T Smith tips Stormzy for James Bond theme

Producers to the stars Fraser T Smith believes a rap star should record the next James Bond theme and he's tipped Stormzy for the job. Fraser T Smith has tipped Stormzy to record the next James Bond theme. The studio wizard produced the Grime megastar's acclaimed 2017 album 'Gang Signs...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

James Bond star Mads Mikkelsen teases Indiana Jones 5 story

James Bond, Star Wars, Marvel, Fantastic Beasts and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen will soon be adding another iconic franchise to his roster with Indiana Jones 5. While we don't know anything yet about his character in the upcoming Indy sequel, the actor revealed that he has read the script, calling it "everything" he wanted.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Amazon ‘in talks to buy James Bond film studio MGM for $9billion’

Amazon is reportedly considering purchasing the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film studios, also known as MGM.Variety reported on Tuesday that the companies were “weeks into negotiations”. MGM is the studio behind the James Bond film franchise, as well as other legacy titles such as the Rocky movies and Legally Blonde.A possible asking price of about $9bn has reportedly been discussed.The New York Times, which also reported on the potential deal, citing three people briefed on the matter, noted it was still “unclear how much Amazon might be willing to spend”.The deal would mark Amazon’s biggest foray into entertainment so far, along with its...
BusinessScreendaily

James Bond producers Eon, Jeff Bezos speak in wake of Amazon-MGM merger

Sources have confirmed Universal Pictures International’s theatrical roll-out of No Time To Die will not be impacted by the Amazon-MGM merger, as James Bond producer Eon Productions issued a statement in favour of global theatrical distribution for the franchise. The 25th instalment in the 007 series is currently set to...
BusinessNew Haven Register

Why the James Bond Franchise Complicates Amazon's Talks to Acquire MGM

Industry executives are stunned that Amazon is in negotiations to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in a deal that could reach $9 billion. Their shock comes from a belief that the price tag severely overvalues the studio behind James Bond, the Pink Panther and “Legally Blonde.”. Other companies have kicked the tires on...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dave Bautista Talks Getting To Work With Daniel Craig Again On Knives Out 2

Up until this week, the only actor who was confirmed to appear in Knives Out 2 was Daniel Craig, as you can’t have a Knives Out movie without detective Benoit Blanc investigating whatever crime has been committed. But now the Knives Out 2 cast is coming together, with Dave Bautista being the first new actor announced. This will mark Bautista’s second time working with Craig, as they previously co-starred in Spectre, the 24th James Bond movie.