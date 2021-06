The COVID-19 death toll has increased again in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District at the same time a new outbreak surfaced and the positivity rate nudged upward. A Danville man in his 60s is the latest victim to die from the novel coronavirus. It was one of only 13 fatalities reported Sunday morning by the Virginia Department of Health. Even as virus caseloads have reached levels not seen since early in the pandemic, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District continues to record deaths. Eleven fatalities were added to the logs in May.