Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

A Watermelon Dole Whip Parfait With Key Lime Custard Is Now Available at Disney Springs

By Haley Lyndes
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've been to Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and lusted over its Watermelon Dole Whip while shopping around (or have just seen photos on Instagram and want to try it), we have good news for you — it's coming back (with a key lime twist!). The fan-favorite dessert — which was available at Disney Springs in a Minnie version earlier this year — will be arriving just in time for summer on May 26, and how good this snack sounds is not a drill. The light pink dessert features a refreshing watermelon-flavored Dole Whip paired with a green key lime custard on the bottom and chocolate chips as a garnish for an added crunch. You can also get the Dole Whip piled high inside a slice of fresh watermelon.

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Springs#Walt Disney World#Food Drink#Dessert#Chocolate Chips#Key Lime#Snack Time#Crunch Time#Minnie#Marketplace Snacks#Fresh Watermelon#Watermelon Dole#Pink#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Key Lime Butter Cookies

2 teaspoons real Key lime juice (I love Nellie & Joe’s) 1¾ cups all-purpose gluten-free flour with xanthan gum or regular all-purpose flour (I use Cup4Cup Multipurpose Flour.) Key Lime Icing. 1¾ cups confectioners’ sugar. 2 tablespoons real Key lime juice. 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract. ⅛ teaspoon sea salt.
RecipesBrit + Co

These Key Lime Pie Bars Are The Salty-Sweet Dessert We're Craving RN

Half Baked Harvest's Tieghan Gerard recently joined Brit on a Teach Me Something New podcast episode all about her best cooking tips. Now, she's sharing her favorite recipes with us, all originally published on Half Baked Harvest. Take it away Tieghan!. Sweet, tart, and tangy, Lemon Key Lime Pie Bars...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

20-Minute Creamy Key Lime Pie

When it comes to dessert, I’m usually a big fan of all things chocolate. Cake, pie, cookies, ice cream, you name it, I love chocolate! However, when the summer months roll around, there’s just something about tangy, sweet fruit treats that hit the spot. And what says summer dessert like key lime pie?!
Food & Drinksallears.net

A Unique Dole Whip Flavor Returns to Disney World Next Week!

The Dole Whip is a classic Disney World snack staple. But if you aren’t a fan of Pineapple, fear not! There are plenty of other flavors to try, including Lemon, Coconut, and Raspberry. If you’re on the hunt for unique Dole Whip flavors, you’ll want to make plans to head...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

Ramen Fans: Head to Disney Springs ASAP.

One of our favorite places to dine at Disney Springs is Morimoto Asia! But if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, head to Morimoto Street Food for tasty Ramen, Dim Sum, and other tasty bites!. We stopped by this afternoon to check out the latest addition to their Ramen...
RecipesFood52

Strawberry Ricotta Parfait With Honey & Thyme

Summer is not the ideal season for baking, especially when you’re working in a tiny kitchen with no air-conditioning. This ricotta parfait recipe comes in handy whenever you want a scrumptious dessert but don’t feel like touching the oven. Plus, it takes less than 15 minutes to put together. It doesn’t get much better than that.
Recipesnews9.com

Chocolate Key Lime Bites

1 package phyllo cups (frozen section) In a small bowl, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk and lime juice. Stir in the zest of 1 lime and then whisk in the sour cream till smooth. Fill the phyllo cups with lime cream mixture and freeze till filling is solid. Before...
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Loki Mouse Ear Headband Now Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Whether you’re an MCU savant or just know a few characters offhand, it’s likely you’re clued in on Tom Hiddleston’s iconic portrayal of Loki, God of Mischief. And for those of you that adore an anti-hero (or even villain at times), now Walt Disney World has the perfect ears headband for you!
Key West, FLPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Sponsored ContentSublime Citrus At The Southernmost Point — Tribe’s CBD Key Lime Pie Martini

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Despite its tiny size, Key West is jam-packed with dozens of unforgettable attractions. From Hemingway’s Home and Harry Truman’s “Little White House” to Smathers Beach and Southernmost Point, you could spend days on this island and still have more to see. But no matter what you want to do in this crazy town, you’ve got to schedule some time to taste the local specialty: a fresh-baked Key lime pie!
Animalsdisneyfoodblog.com

You Can Now Take A Photo at Disney Springs With…Chickens?

We’ve seen some super fun photo-ops all over Disney World!. From a cool Secrets of Sulphur Springs photo-op to a Soul-inspired photo-op to a photo-op with Cinderella’s carriage, we’ve posed for a lot of pictures in front of some fun backgrounds! But Disney World’s newest photo-op is the most interesting we’ve seen yet.
TravelWDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (5/26/21): Disneyland Parks Reopening to Out-of-State Guests June 15, New Jungle Cruise Opening at Disneyland Park July 16, Disney Skyliner Boarding Multiple Parties Per Gondola, Insane New Watermelon Dole Whip Treats Arrive Disney Springs, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Loving This Junior's Key Lime Cheesecake

When you want to make the perfect Key lime pie, you can't settle for any old variety of citrus. According to Tasting Table, Key limes differentiate themselves from the standard Persian limes you commonly see at the supermarket thanks to their distinctive aroma and juice that tastes more floral and sour than your run-of-the-mill lime. You can use this unique fruit to whip up cupcakes, trifles, and even fondue, but few recipes touch the iconic status of Key lime pie (via Taste of Home). The earliest accounts of this treat hitting tables pops up in the 1800s, with some claiming either a Florida house cook or sponge fisherman devised the original recipe.
Traveldisneydining.com

New Pineapple Chipotle Margarita Now Available at Disney Springs

For a no obligation, FREE Quote with new bookings contact our sponsor Magical Vacation Planner by calling: 1(407)442-0289 Or for a free no obligation quote with new bookings you can fill out the form by Clicking HERE!. YUM! Dockside Margaritas is a popular kiosk located on the Marketplace side of...
Recipeshelloglow.co

This Raw Key Lime Pie Is the Perfect Summer Dessert

A few years ago, I tried going on a raw food diet for a month. Tried because it only lasted a week—I love cooked food, y’all. I mean, I like raw food too, but after a while, I just wanted something warm and I didn’t even care what it was.
Recipesallears.net

A Disney Villains-Themed Cookbook Is Now Available to Pre-Order!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Heroes are great and all, but the Disney Villains have that certain je ne sais quoi, you know?. And, our favorite baddies are putting their tools of the trade...
Beauty & Fashiondisneydining.com

New Disney Collection of Body Butter Launches at Disney Springs

It’s time to pamper yourself or your loved ones as a new Disney Collection has launched at Disney Springs. That’s right, you can now get Disney inspired body butter! Check out the details below. As shared by Disney Springs Twitter: “Oh, boy! @BasinFresh just launched their new Disney Collection and...