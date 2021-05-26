A Watermelon Dole Whip Parfait With Key Lime Custard Is Now Available at Disney Springs

If you've been to Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and lusted over its Watermelon Dole Whip while shopping around (or have just seen photos on Instagram and want to try it), we have good news for you — it's coming back (with a key lime twist!). The fan-favorite dessert — which was available at Disney Springs in a Minnie version earlier this year — will be arriving just in time for summer on May 26, and how good this snack sounds is not a drill. The light pink dessert features a refreshing watermelon-flavored Dole Whip paired with a green key lime custard on the bottom and chocolate chips as a garnish for an added crunch. You can also get the Dole Whip piled high inside a slice of fresh watermelon.