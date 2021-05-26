Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson After Rocker Allegedly Hacked 'Giant Snot Rocket' At Camerawoman

As the saying goes, when it rains, it pours, and it must be monsoon season for Marilyn Manson. Unchecked allegations of sexual and physical abuse brought against shock-rocker Marilyn Manson spans back to the late 1990s, but only within the last few years have several women not only stepped forward to share their stories but to take Manson to court. In recent months, we've shared a series of reports and updates regarding legal woes for the singer as people including ex-girlfriends and assistants have vocalized allegations of rape, domestic violence, and sexual battery.