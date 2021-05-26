Cancel
Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson After Rocker Allegedly Hacked 'Giant Snot Rocket' At Camerawoman

By Autumn Hawkins
Ok Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Manson is in trouble yet again. This 52 year-old rocker, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, has an active arrest warrant out on two accounts of Class A misdemeanors, the New Hampshire Gilford Police Department announced in a statement to their Facebook on Tuesday, May 25. The alleged assault occurred in 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and involved a videographer whom Manson allegedly “shot his snot” at, PEOPLE reported.

okmagazine.com
