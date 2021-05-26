Dead by Daylight Update Confirms Perks for Resident Evil Killer, Survivors
Dead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive unveiled this week the plans for the game’s next Chapter, the one based on Resident Evil content. Nemesis, Leon S. Kennedy, and Jill Valentine will all be joining the horror game on June 15th with each of them sporting unique powers and perks to separate them from other Killers and Survivors. While those perks were not fully revealed during Behaviour’s livestream event, we know from the update that’s been added to the game’s test servers what the characters are capable of.comicbook.com