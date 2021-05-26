Dead by Daylight Update Confirms Perks for Resident Evil Killer, Survivors

Resident Evil Village is fast approaching, and with that has come interest in previous games in the series. What is unique about Village though, is that since it is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7, its connection to the other games is tenuous at best. However, one big link to the classic series is Mr. Boulder Puncher himself, Chris Redfield — one of the original Resident Evil characters. To help people catch up for Village, we have decided to delve into the history of Chris as we lead up to Resident Evil Village. In the first part of our History of Chris Redfield series, we will cover everything leading up to Resident Evil 5. Considering how long Chris has been around, there is a lot of ground to cover.