Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dead by Daylight Update Confirms Perks for Resident Evil Killer, Survivors

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive unveiled this week the plans for the game’s next Chapter, the one based on Resident Evil content. Nemesis, Leon S. Kennedy, and Jill Valentine will all be joining the horror game on June 15th with each of them sporting unique powers and perks to separate them from other Killers and Survivors. While those perks were not fully revealed during Behaviour’s livestream event, we know from the update that’s been added to the game’s test servers what the characters are capable of.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Killer#Dead By Daylight#Killer Instinct#Dying Light#State Secrets#Behaviour Interactive#Killers And Survivors#Tentacle Strike Press#Supply Cases#Tentacle Strike#A Tentacle Strike#Incapacitated#Resident Evil Content#Daylight Creators#Destroyed Zombies Respawn#Special Enemy#Raccoon City#Nemesis#Blast Mine#Flashing Light
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
TV Serieseteknix.com

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Netflix Release Date Confirmed

Last year we first heard rumblings that Netflix was working on an animated TV series based on the highly popular Resident Evil franchise, and earlier this year, we got confirmation not only that it was definitely happening, but a release date was just seemingly on the horizon. Well, following the release of a brand new trailer, we not only get our first official look at the show, but we also now know exactly when it will hit the air! Well… internet… stream… Whatever!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The history of Chris Redfield part one: The early years

Resident Evil Village is fast approaching, and with that has come interest in previous games in the series. What is unique about Village though, is that since it is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7, its connection to the other games is tenuous at best. However, one big link to the classic series is Mr. Boulder Puncher himself, Chris Redfield — one of the original Resident Evil characters. To help people catch up for Village, we have decided to delve into the history of Chris as we lead up to Resident Evil Village. In the first part of our History of Chris Redfield series, we will cover everything leading up to Resident Evil 5. Considering how long Chris has been around, there is a lot of ground to cover.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Resident Evil Timeline: Chris Redfield's Journey to Village

Resident Evil, or Biohazard outside of North America, can likely condense its main characters down to four people. The first is Leon S. Kennedy, as he goes from rookie cop to secret agent. Another is Jill Valentine, the lockpick expert and walking cocktail of antiviral agents. Third is Claire Redfield, who went on to fight bioterrorism through activist organization Terra-Save. The last is Claire’s brother, Chris Redfield.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is Leon in Resident Evil Village?

Resident Evil Village is finally out and fans of the franchise are uncovering all of its juicy secrets. Since RE8 has a lot in common with the series’ fourth mainline entry, many players are wondering if Leon S. Kennedy makes an appearance. So, is Leon in Resident Evil 8? Here’s the need-to-know for those that can’t wait to find out for themselves. Naturally, spoilers ahead!
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

How 'Village' Proves We Don’t Need A 'Resident Evil 4' Remake

Capcom's latest entry in the Resident Evil series is one of their finest yet. With favourable reviews across the board, (including an 8/10 from GAMINGbible's own Mark Foster), Village is a worthy sequel. Sacrificing some of the survival horror vibes of its predecessor to serve a more action-heavy experience, It's all very similar to when Resident Evil 4 first released back in 2005. This begs the question: Why would we need a Resi 4 remake then?
Comicsdbltap.com

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Trailer Revealed

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness trailer releases, here is what it’s about. Netflix released a new trailer for the anime series, Resident Evil Infinite Darkness. The show is directed by Eiichiro Hasumi. Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Trailer Releases. The show is based on Capcom’s immensely popular franchise of zombie survival horror...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dead by Daylight x Resident Evil content announced for fifth anniversary

Game company Behavior Interactive recently closed its livestream about their new content for video game Dead by Daylight. To celebrate the franchise’s five-year anniversary, the game developers have announced that their new content will be based on the Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes. It will be available sometime on June 15th.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Dead by Daylight Announces a Resident Evil Collaboration, Sans Dimitrescu

It’s official: Resident Evil is coming to Dead by Daylight. And before you ask, the big lady is not included. Behaviour Interactive is celebrating Dead by Daylight’s fifth anniversary today with a trailer announcement of this collaboration, along with the fact that the game has now reached 36 million players across all platforms. The crossover is set to release on June 15.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Dead by Daylight Resident Evil chapter reveal coming next week

Next week will bring us the celebratory broadcast for the fifth anniversary of Dead by Daylight, during which Behaviour Interactive will reveal the Resident Evil chapter and the Year 6 roadmap. The anniversary is set for May 25th at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. Along with the...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Mia Alive in Resident Evil 8?

Concerned players are worried about the status of Mia Winters, Ethan's wife, in Resident Evil 8. Warning: this article will contain spoilers for Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village. Those who don't want to be spoiled should click away now. Mia's been through quite a bit in her time...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Ranking All Major Locations in Resident Evil Village

Rather than going with one specific style of horror like most other Resident Evil games do, Resident Evil Village adopts a different approach, using its titular setting to create horror theme park of sorts, with different areas prescribing to different styles, tones, and approaches. From pure action to classic Resident Evil horror to gothic horror to psychological dread, there’s a lot going in Village across its many locations. Here, we’re going to take a look at each of the game’s six main larger areas, and rank them. Given that there isn’t really a bad location in the game, saying that we’re ranking them from worst to best wouldn’t be entirely accurate- let’s say we’re ranking them from good to amazing, then.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Dead By Daylight Update 4.7.2 Releases For All Platforms

If you’ve been having a few certain issues with your copy of Dead by Daylight, developer Behaviour Interactive has you covered. Dead by Daylight update 4.7.2 has come out today for all of its platforms, and even though it’s just a hotfix, hopefully it will fix certain issues that are still around.
Comicsdroidjournal.com

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 1: Latest Updates!

What is the show about? Is it worth watching? When is it releasing? Let us find out about Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 1: Latest Updates!. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is an upcoming CGI original net animation anime series that is set to premiere on Netflix. It is based on the Resident Evil franchise by Capcom. The series stars Resident Evil 2 protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. The show is produced by TMS Entertainment and animated by Quebico.