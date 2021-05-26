Mark Wahlberg's Infinite Movie Gets Release Date on Paramount+

A new image from the set of the upcoming Uncharted movie has recently been revealed and features the two main characters in it. The new image from the film shows Tom Holland as the young Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan. It looks like they are visiting a certain old religious building with that statue of a saint in the background, candles and wooden chairs like a dead giveaway. They seem to be looking for something nearby, perhaps a clue to their next destination, honey or an old verse.