Mark Wahlberg's Infinite Movie Gets Release Date on Paramount+
Antoine Fuqua's new sci-fi action movie Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg, will skip theaters and head straight to streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 10. The film envisions the concept of reincarnation through high-end visual effects and characters who must use their inherited skills and memories from their past lives to protect the future. Wahlberg leads a cast that also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, and Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien. The film is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Makranz, adapted in a screenplay by Ian Shorr from a story by Todd Stein. Here's the official synopsis:comicbook.com