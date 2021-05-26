Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

The 21 Most Impressive Beauty Deals From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

By Anvita Reddy
PopSugar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is stocked with amazing beauty finds from brands like Becca, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Guerlain — all discounted. Score deals on skin-care must haves from Erno Laszlo and Kopari. Treat yourself to a sun-kissed bronzer for the summer or a chic new lip you can finally show off to your friends post-vax. Give your hair some extra love with finds from T3. We rounded up the best beauty deals and steals the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale has to offer.

www.popsugar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Anastasia Beverly Hills#Bronzer#Amazing Beauty#Score Deals#Skin Care#T3#Sun#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionIn Style

30 Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop From Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We've made it to Memorial Day weekend, and that means the official start of summer is right around the corner. In between enjoying the weather and spending time with friends and family this weekend, you probably want to take advantage of the sales going on. Luckily, Amazon is running a major Memorial Day sale, and we found the 30 best fashion, home, and beauty deals.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

35 Major Menswear Deals from the Best Memorial Day Sales

Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. one of our staffers spends most of his day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This week, we're looking forward to the long weekend and all of the menswear deals that it brings. We've gathered 29 incredible steals from the hottest Memorial Day sales for you, from show-stopping swim trunks to fresh sneakers. Happy hunting, y'all.
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: A Handful of Shinola’s Most Interesting Watches Are on Sale

Preceding last Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, Shinola released the racing-inspired Canfield Speedway, their first-ever automatic chronograph, complete with a tachymeter and rainbow liveried dial, which sold out of the first run of 250 with lightning speed. It’s a good reminder that the Detroit brand is worth following, but also that their regular production timepieces are worth a second look, especially as a handful of them are currently on sale at Nordstrom.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

40 Cheap Beauty Products People Call Their Most Amazing Finds Of The Year

There’s no question that a thoughtful, intentional splurge can bring you so much satisfaction (shopping therapy is real). But more often than not, it’s the little, almost-accidental purchases that end up being the most surprisingly delightful — especially when you use them on a daily basis. That’s exactly how our editors feel about the 40 cheap beauty products on this list, all of which we’ve chosen specifically for their impactful effects and shockingly low price points — a combination that’s nothing short of amazing.
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Nordstrom’s Q1 Shows Sequential Improvement In Sales Trends

Nordstrom Inc. reported a loss in the first quarter, as expected, while showing continued strength in online sales. The retailer said sequential improvement in sales trends of more than 700 basis points relative to the fourth quarter, but overall sales were down 13 percent versus the 2019 first quarter. The...
ShoppingPosted by
Robb Report

Deal Sheet: From Margiela to APC, the Most Luxurious Discounts Online This Week

With summer on the horizon and some parts of the world opening up little by little, it’d be a shame not to be prepared for last-minute jaunts to your favorite destinations—or somewhere you’ve never been before. Luckily, whether you’re itching to get back to jet-setting (or you’re staying firmly at home for the time being), some of the best luxury brands and retailers are currently offering discounts on everything from warm-weather clothing to high-end kitchen gear. A look at the best deals you can find online right now, below.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

86 Discounted Fashion Finds to Shop at the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale This Week

Good news, shoppers: the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale has started, and thousands of items are discounted. The retailer is teaming up with some of its best brands to bring you exceptional deals. From summer dresses to cute sandals, there are so many awesome discounts for you to choose from. So you don't have to sift through the sea of deals, we curated a guide to the best sale items you should know about. Check them out, and score some for yourself before they go out of stock.
ShoppingHarper's Bazaar

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is Here, Including Ganni, Madewell, and More

Few sales consistently hit the same way Nordstrom's do. Aside from offering free shipping and free returns on non-clearance items, the retailer's sales tend to knock our slipper socks off for the steep discounts offered and chic (yet affordable!) looks. Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale kicked off yesterday and after sorting through the thousands of markdowns, ELLE.com confirms this one is no exception.
Home & GardenPopSugar

19 Impressive Home Deals You Can Still Buy on Sale This Week

Even though Memorial Day weekend is over, that doesn't mean the sales have stopped. Tons of retailers have extended their discounts, so you don't have to worry about missing out — making now the perfect time to finally get that one thing you've been wanting for your home at a fraction of its regular price.
MakeupCNN

19 beauty splurges that are totally worth their price, according to experts

Whether we’re covering expert-recommended beauty tools under $25 or the best Amazon beauty look-alikes under $30, we’re no strangers to the fact that high-quality beauty doesn’t always have to break the bank. That being said, sometimes a little splurge can make a world of a difference. “Affordable drugstore makeup can...
ShoppingEmily Henderson

Did You Think We’d Skip The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale? The 3 Things We Each Really Want

Hello, pals! Welcome to a lil’ midweek afternoon light read. (But if this is your first stop of the day, catch up on Em’s reveal from this AM because there are two dog photos in there that are so cute that they make me weep!) Today’s topic: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, an event with which I am deeply obsessed (you gotta love a store that cuts prices on new merchandise twice a year!). The only con? THERE’S SO MANY DISCOUNTED ITEMS. It’s like the Cheesecake Factory menu – too many choices! Too much to look at! How’s a gal supposed to decide what to get?!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

Nordstrom Sale 2021: 23 Menswear Picks to Get Before They're Gone

On top of Memorial Day menswear sales, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2021 is here, too, just to lay waste to your credit card (but do wonders for your closet). Thankfully, the retailer's latest blowout is loaded with more than enough wild markdowns to hold your attention: we’re talking tens of thousands of steals on everything from designer menswear to swanky homewares to all the grooming goods you need to look your freshest for summer.
Hair Caredrugstorenews.com

L’ange’s styler, brush dryer expand distribution to Ulta Beauty

L’ange Hair products are expanding their distribution channels. The Los Angeles-based company recently shared that two of its products — Le Duo 360 Air Flow Styler and Le Volume 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer — will be available on-shelf at all Ulta Beauty locations nationwide. “We performed some significant demographic analysis...
ShoppingPopSugar

245 Top Deals From the Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on the Internet

Get ready — major sites are having ridiculously good Memorial Day weekend sales. Retailers like Nordstrom, Target, Wayfair, Amazon, Madewell, and plenty more are offering insane discounts through May 31. Whether you need kitchen appliances or a cute new outfit, there's bound to be deals you find hard to refuse.
Makeupphyrra.net

Marc Jacobs Beauty Sale

Marc Jacobs Beauty Sale is going on right now at the Marc Jacobs website. They’re also price matching some of the sale at Sephora. I wanted to share quick swatches with you of my favorite Marc Jacobs Beauty eye products. The swatches above are not 100% color accurate because I took quick and dirty photos in my office under artificial lighting, not direct sunlight.