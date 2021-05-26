The 21 Most Impressive Beauty Deals From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

Hello, pals! Welcome to a lil’ midweek afternoon light read. (But if this is your first stop of the day, catch up on Em’s reveal from this AM because there are two dog photos in there that are so cute that they make me weep!) Today’s topic: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, an event with which I am deeply obsessed (you gotta love a store that cuts prices on new merchandise twice a year!). The only con? THERE’S SO MANY DISCOUNTED ITEMS. It’s like the Cheesecake Factory menu – too many choices! Too much to look at! How’s a gal supposed to decide what to get?!