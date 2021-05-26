Cancel
WWE's Alexa Bliss Announces Fundraiser After Larry-Steve's Death, Thanks Fans for Their Support

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexa Bliss' pet pig Larry-Steve tragically passed away early Tuesday morning. Bliss shared the news via her Instagram, revealing that Steve had become sick and that none of the veterinarians she reached out to were willing to treat him. Bliss returned to Instagram on Tuesday night, thanking all of her fans for the numerous messages of support she had received. By Wednesday morning the video had more than one million views.

