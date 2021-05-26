Rick And Morty Teases Season 5's Anime Crossover
Rick And Morty is set to return this summer, once again brandishing countless Easter Eggs to other popular properties as the Smith family attempts to deal with the crises normally spawning from the galactic adventures of their resident mad scientist Rick, and anime is one of the many mediums that was featured in the latest trailer. With one of the segments in season five clearly seeing Rick and his family jumping into giant feline robots and interacting with characters that definitely appear to have been ripped out of an anime, it's clear that there will be plenty for anime fans to dig their teeth into.comicbook.com