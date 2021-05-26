Star Wars: J.J. Abrams Reflects on Lack of Overall Planning for Sequel Trilogy

One of the criticisms that Star Wars fans had about the sequel trilogy is that, rather than delivering fans an overall cohesive vision, each set of filmmakers would seemingly pass the narrative baton to the next group of filmmakers, leading to some storytelling complications. J.J. Abrams, who directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, recently addressed the challenges creatives face when an overall narrative is planned from the beginning, while also noting that even the most detailed plan will come with challenges that result in major deviations from that trajectory. In this regard, it sounds as though he knows the sequel trilogy could have been stronger if there was an overall vision for how the arc would pan out, but also admitted that even an entirely mapped-out narrative wouldn't have come without some creative setbacks.