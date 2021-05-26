Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars: J.J. Abrams Reflects on Lack of Overall Planning for Sequel Trilogy

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the criticisms that Star Wars fans had about the sequel trilogy is that, rather than delivering fans an overall cohesive vision, each set of filmmakers would seemingly pass the narrative baton to the next group of filmmakers, leading to some storytelling complications. J.J. Abrams, who directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, recently addressed the challenges creatives face when an overall narrative is planned from the beginning, while also noting that even the most detailed plan will come with challenges that result in major deviations from that trajectory. In this regard, it sounds as though he knows the sequel trilogy could have been stronger if there was an overall vision for how the arc would pan out, but also admitted that even an entirely mapped-out narrative wouldn't have come without some creative setbacks.

comicbook.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
J. J. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#The Trilogy#The Next Star#Film Star#Star Trek#Twitter#Rogue Squadron#Star Wars Fans#The Force Awakens#Theaters#Filmmakers#Storytelling#Collider#Writers#Beloved Properties#Mission#December#Part Ways#Pan#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesPosted by
K92.3

After All the Hype, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Is Still a Mess

There’s a precise moment, down to the second, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker loses me. At exactly 43 minutes into the film, Chewbacca appears on the screen, alive and well, after he’s been “died” in an explosion. A few scenes prior, Chewie gets captured by the First Order and brought to a transport ship. Rey attempts to stop the transport with the Force, but her foe and love interest Kylo Ren uses the Force to stop her. After a tug-of-war, Rey loses control of her powers and releases a wave of lightning bolts. The transport blows up. R.I.P. Chewbacca.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

How J.J. Abrams’ ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Saved the Franchise

For a minute there, it looked like Mission: Impossible III would never get out of development hell. Following the release of John Woo’s dove-filled Mission: Impossible II in 2000, Paramount and producer-star Tom Cruise struggled to find the right story and director for the third installment in their venerable franchise. From 2002 to 2004, directors David Fincher and Joe Carnahan came and went, as did casting attachments such as Scarlett Johannson and Kenneth Branagh as a Timothy McVeigh-type villain in Carnahan’s scenario.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Might Be A Period Piece

Longtime fans of the DCEU are going to view J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman reboot with skepticism no matter what form it ends up taking, for no other reason than the fact that it’ll move the Big Blue Boy Scout one step further away from both the SnyderVerse and Henry Cavill. Indeed, even a cursory glance at social media makes it clear there are a lot of people out there happy to ignore whatever Bad Robot, Warner Bros. and DC Films come up with if it doesn’t involve their preferred star and/or mythology.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Reportedly Inspired By Original Comics

Ever since the news dropped that J.J. Abrams was working on a Superman reboot back in February, DC fans have been desperate to get more info on the project. We’ve come to understand that it will feature a Black version of the Man of Steel, with comic book scribe Ta-Nehisi Coates penning the script, but beyond that story details have been thin on the ground. A new exposé on the movie from The Hollywood Reporter reveals one important fact, though: the hero’s traditional origins story will remain intact.
MoviesYardbarker

Ta-Nehisi Coates' 'Superman' reportedly won't be directed by J.J. Abrams or part of DCEU

There is still a long way to go before Ta-Nehisi Coates's Superman is concrete, but The Hollywood Reporter relayed foundational rumblings Wednesday morning. Tatiana Siegel and Borys Kit—with supplemental reporting by Aaron Couch—uncovered several new morsels about the project. It was originally announced in February that Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the script, which "isn't expected ... until mid-December," while J.J. Abrams had been locked in to produce:
MoviesStarTrek.com

Why Star Trek (2009) Remains the Perfect Jumping-On Point for New Fans

"Star Trek." Just saying the words carries an immense sense of history and legacy. Everyone knows about Star Trek — but not everyone knows Star Trek. To the uninitiated, the franchise can appear to be something daunting and challenging to get into, a near-impossible universe to find an introductory foot in, like the complicated comic book continuity of the DC or Marvel universes. And I should know because, once upon a time, I was one of them.
Real Estateamlu.com

J.J. Abrams Seeks $22M for L.A. Traditional

The Connecticut traditional of feature director J.J. Abrams is new to the market this spring. The Pacific Palisades estate comes with a substantial premium — it is priced at $21.995 million — but the 1995-built, 7,395 sq. ft. home is an extraordinarily faithful East Coast presence in the high-dollar section of the city east of Brentwood Park.
MoviesInverse

DC's Black Superman movie is repeating a classic J.J. Abrams mistake

In 2013, J.J. Abrams admitted to a mistake. Eight years ago, the eventual Star Wars director tried to pull a fast one on fans of a different universe, Star Trek, by concealing the true identity of Benedict Cumberbatch’s villainous “John Harrison” in the film Star Trek Into Darkness. It’s a...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder Breaks Silence On J.J. Abrams' Superman Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Given the popularity of the superhero genre, there are a number of cinematic universes currently in play. Filmmaker Zack Snyder kickstarted the DC Extended Universe with his trilogy of movies, and was recently given the chance to release Justice League’s Snyder Cut. And now Snyder has broken his silence on the developing Superman movie that J.J. Abrams is working on.
MoviesIGN

Zack Snyder Says a Black Live-Action Superman Is 'Long Overdue'

Justice League director Zack Snyder has praised the decision to cast a Black actor in the lead role of J.J. Abrams' upcoming Superman reboot. Snyder reportedly shared his thoughts on Superman's future on the big screen while speaking to Radio Times and others at a recent event. Specifically, Snyder is said to have expressed his interest in J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' new live-action take on the classic DC character, in which the Krypton-born superhero will be played by a Black actor.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson Reportedly Talking With Lucasfilm About Mara Jade Role In Star Wars

Brie Larson has made it known that she is a massive Star Wars fan and has pitched herself as Lucasfilm’s next leading lady on social media a few times, something that her fans like the sounds of. To date, there’s been no official word from either the studio or the star on if they’ve been in contact, but new intel is pointing to Larson being in talks with Disney to match her turn as Captain Marvel in the MCU with another iconic heroine in the Star Wars universe.
Hamilton, MOPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Funny Way Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Got Involved With Star Wars

Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a name for himself as a pretty powerful triple threat, with huge titles on his résumé for not only acting but for writing and composing as well. The Hamilton actor, writer, and musical composer has the talent to back up his world renowned name, but it also seems the musical genius also has a bit of luck and impeccable timing to thank for his involvement in one huge franchise. Miranda has now described how he came to be involved in the Star Wars universe, and it’s honestly pretty funny.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

J.J. Abrams ‘Would Love’ to Direct Original Films After ‘Double-Edged Sword’ of Franchises

J.J. Abrams has directed six feature films, but only one of them is an original property. That would be “Super 8,” Abrams’ 2011 coming-of-age monster movie that was released in between the filmmaker’s two “Star TreK’ directorial efforts. Abrams’ feature directorial filmography is rounded out by his movie debut “Mission: Impossible III” and two “Star Wars” movies, “The Force Awakens” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” With so much IP under his belt, Abrams recently told Collider that he is writing new original material, and is making it his goal to have his upcoming directorial projects not be based on pre-existing franchises.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Superman, Would J.J. Abrams Direct A DC Movie? Here’s His Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Filmmaker J.J. Abrams had his hand in a number of iconic franchises throughout the years. He brought Star Trek and Star Wars back to theaters, and was recently announced to be developing a Superman movie, which he’ll eventually produce. But would Abrams direct a DC movie after Superman? He recently shared his thoughts on the subject.
Movies/Film

J.J. Abrams Doesn’t Have Any Interest in Directing Any of the DC Projects Bad Robot is Producing

In the fall of 2019, J.J. Abrams (Star Trek, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) closed a $250 million deal to write, produce, and direct projects for WarnerMedia, turning down a staggering $500 million that was offered by Apple at the time. One of the reasons Abrams chose WarnerMedia was because of the deep reservoirs of intellectual property that his Bad Robot production company could mine – IP that includes things like Justice League Dark, Constantine, Superman, and more from DC Comics.