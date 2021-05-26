Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Trego The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Trego County in west central Kansas Northwestern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellis, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ellis around 135 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Yocemento. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPHalerts.weather.gov