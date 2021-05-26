Cancel
Ellis County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Trego The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Trego County in west central Kansas Northwestern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellis, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ellis around 135 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Yocemento. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH

Lane County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lane, Ness, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also possible with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lane; Ness; Trego SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS...NORTHEASTERN SCOTT...SOUTHWESTERN TREGO AND NORTHERN LANE COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Amy to 7 miles northwest of Ness City. Movement was north at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dighton, Utica, Alamota, Healy, Beeler, Pendennis, Shields and Arnold. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for west central Kansas.
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 829 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pfeifer, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Loretta, Bison, Otis and Shaffer. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, KSweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds behind the cold front may kick up dust leading to periods of reduced visibility in some spots. Elevated showers and thunderstorms could also convectively enhance wind gusts.