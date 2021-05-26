Severe Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cattaraugus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CATTARAUGUS AND SOUTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES At 224 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Falconer, or near Jamestown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jamestown, Allegany State Park, Falconer, Frewsburg, New Albion, Gerry, Conewango, Ellington, Randolph and Napoli. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 13 and 18. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH