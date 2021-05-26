Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Melbourne Council Backs Central Business District Injecting Room

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia — Melbourne City Council will support the state government’s controversial proposal for a safe injecting room in the Central Business District. But several councilors have voted against the plan. A motion by Councillor Roshena Campbell to oppose the injecting room was voted down 7-4. Likewise, a separate motion on a council management report that recommended support for the room also was passed 7-4. Campbell […]

www.thefloridastar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Business District#The Room#State Council#Melbourne City Council#Recommended Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
Related
New Orleans, LAnolaweekend.com

Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience set to open in Central Business District on May 27

After delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new interactive museum exploring the history of the Jewish community in the South is set to open in the Central Business District. According to a release, the museum’s opening marks the first new major tourist attraction opening in 2021. The attraction was originally scheduled to open in fall 2020 before construction delays and a drastically slowed tourism economy from the effects of COVID-19.
bbcgossip.com

Covid-19 Australia: Business owners in Melbourne’s north react to Victorian lockdown

While journalists clashed with state officials over Victoria’s fourth lockdown in 14 months, masked business owners along the busiest thoroughfare in Melbourne‘s inner-north displayed the city’s trademark resilience. The state capital of six million residents has been plunged into a seven-day ‘circuit breaker’ in response to a growing Covid cluster...
whmi.com

Howell City Council Approves Social District For Downtown

The City of Howell is on track to become the first local community to establish a social district that allows for alcohol consumption within designated boundaries downtown. Under a new law through the state, a municipality can set up a social district where alcohol can be sold by licensed establishments to customers who can then consume the beverages within the commons area of the district. Eligible businesses with liquor licenses can pay a fee and apply for a special license through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Businesses must also purchase cups with their logos and that of the social district or go with plain cups and purchase stickers.
Mountain Brook, ALVillage Living

City Council votes to approve new entertainment districts

Mountain Brook will now have entertainment districts in Mountain Brook Village, Crestline Village and English Village. The Mountain Brook City Council — at its regular meeting for Mon., May 24 — voted unanimously to pass an ordinance establishing the three new districts. This action by the council was made possible...
Economyharrisondaily.com

Harris to announce business investments in Central America

WASHINGTON (AP) — on Thursday will announce commitments from a dozen companies and organizations to invest in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Politicsthemesatribune.com

Mesa prepares to shuffle the council district deck

Five people will decide where you will live. And no one can overrule them; not the governor, not the mayor, not even Mesa City Council. Thousands across Mesa are expected to be on the move, though no moving vans are needed, as the “move” will be purely for local voting purposes.
Sharonville, OHsharonville.org

Northern Lights District Business Alliance

The City of Sharonville would like to hear from you regarding our desire to create a Northern Lights District Business Alliance. As you might already know, The City of Sharonville’s Northern Lights District is a TIF/Entertainment District. With your help, we can build an economically resilient and diverse entertainment district. Through collaboration and engagement with our key stakeholders and business owners we can create a better blueprint for success, focusing on improvements needed on the corridor, share concerns or successes, and build greater awareness.
Health Servicespresspubs.com

Council shares insight into Centennial Fire District decision

The Centennial Fire District (CFD) could have a new partner as soon as August. Currently, the district’s steering committee is working to negotiate a three-year contract with Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View (SBM) Fire Department. At the last Circle Pines City Council meeting, council members said they felt it...
Wave of Long Island

NYC Council District 32 Republican Candidates Debate

Join the Wave’s Editor In Chief, Mark C. Healey as he moderates the NYC Council District 32 Republican Candidates Debate on Wednesday, June 2 at 8:00 pm (est). All are invited to watch the debate live, please see credential below. NYC Council D32 Candidate Debate / Republican Primary Zoom Credentials:
Raleigh, NCrestorationnewsmedia.com

NC has room to improve on business regulations

RALEIGH — When it comes to our business climate and economic prospects, North Carolinians are used t... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
cascadeae.com

ProyectoMural Almost Complete in Bend Central District

((L): A young volunteer fills in details. (R): Artist Melinda Martinez freehands a depiction of the Old Mill | Photos by Mary O’Connor) Wow! We at Bend Central District are so thankful for all of our volunteers and supporters for helping to install ProyectoMural. The mural now has all of the base coloring and some of the imagery, so the final volunteer days will be about building community and filling in the details.
citywatchla.com

Tiny Home Villages Nestle across Council Districts

With the purpose of increasing public awareness of the June 16, 2020 agreement the City of Los Angeles (City) reached with the County of Los Angeles (County) to develop an additional 6,700 homeless interventions -- interim housing beds and safe parking sites -- within 18 months to address the COVID-19 emergency. This development plan is referred to as the COVID-19 Homelessness Roadmap (Roadmap).
gobnewsonline.com

Central Region: Peace Council sensitises fishermen in Effutu

The Central Regional chapter of the National Peace Council has embarked on a sensitisation exercise among fishermen at Effutu in the Central Region with the aim of maintaining peace among fisherfolks along the coast. The Council observed that the distribution of premix fuel among fishermen most often than not escalates...
Springfield, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Open for Business: Central Bank of the Ozarks

The 12th Springfield branch for Central Bank of the Ozarks opened May 10 at 3810 E. Sunshine St., a 3-story building developed by Raga Properties LLC. Leasing roughly 3,900 square feet on the first floor, Central Bank is one of four signed tenants for the office building. Bank spokesperson Andrew Tasset declined to disclose startup costs or lease terms. Manager Claudia Krebaum leads an eight-person staff at the branch that has two drive-thru lanes and a video teller machine, which also functions as an ATM. Rita Baron of Raga Properties said Central Bank completed its infill with Federal Construction Inc., while Cedar Construction LLC was general contractor for the rest of the building. She declined to disclose construction costs, noting Raga Properties and Baron Design & Associates LLC also have moved into the building. Husch Blackwell LLP, will relocate next year from Hammons Tower, Baron said.
Politicsmountainviewtoday.ca

Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed in Charlottetown after city council vote

CHARLOTTETOWN — City crews in Charlottetown have taken down a controversial statue of Canada's first prime minister. The action this morning follows Monday's vote by Charlottetown council to permanently remove the Sir John A. Macdonald statue from a downtown intersection as a response to recent revelations about Canada's residential school system.
Public HealthLancaster News

Back in business

A battle with the coronavirus and time away from his business to help his grandmother haven’t stopped Andrew Plyler from getting back to work. Plyler owns Andrew’s Snow Cones, which operates in front of his house on Hillside Avenue in a mobile utility trailer. He was closed for nine months as both he and his grandmother, whom he cares for, battled COVID-19. “That coronavirus ain’t no joke,” Plyler said.