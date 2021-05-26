Melbourne Council Backs Central Business District Injecting Room
MELBOURNE, Australia — Melbourne City Council will support the state government's controversial proposal for a safe injecting room in the Central Business District. But several councilors have voted against the plan. A motion by Councillor Roshena Campbell to oppose the injecting room was voted down 7-4. Likewise, a separate motion on a council management report that recommended support for the room also was passed 7-4. Campbell […]