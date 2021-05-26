Right-wing Terror Threat Still On The Rise In Australia
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s right-wing terrorism threat has continued to rise with almost half of domestic spy counter-terrorism investigations now dedicated to ideological extremists. Australian Security Intelligence Organisation director-general Mike Burgess told a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Tuesday terror threats were complex and challenging. “Our investigations in ideologically motivated violent extremism, such as racists and nationalists, are approaching 50 percent […]www.thefloridastar.com