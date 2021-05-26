Cancel
Kilcoyne Farms wants to construct $8.1 million Kingsbury meat processing plant

By Robin K. Cooper
Posted by 
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We have grown to the point where we are covering the majority of the state," said Cody Kilcoyne.

Albany, NY
The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

