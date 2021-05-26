EAMC starting internal medicine residency program

A nurse for 20 years and counting, Phyllis Coker insists she has enjoyed every moment of her meaningful journey in the profession. “Being a nurse is very rewarding, very trying at some times,” Coker said. “Being a nurse is like being a mother, grandmother, caretaker. They look for you to take care of them. Give your patients 200 percent because they deserve it. We are advocates for our patients. We are their eyes, ears, mouth to speak up for them and make sure they get the care they all deserve. I was put on this earth to be a servant.”