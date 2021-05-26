EAMC starting internal medicine residency program
East Alabama Medical Center has started an Internal Medicine Residency Program in hopes of attracting more physicians to the Auburn-Opelika community. The 10 residents who are part of the inaugural group hail from different parts of the state and country. They were selected on March 19 — National “Match Day” — and will begin orientation June 21, followed by clinical work starting July 1, according to a news release from EAMC.www.auburnvillager.com