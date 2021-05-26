Cancel
Auburn, AL

EAMC starting internal medicine residency program

By Madasyn Lee
auburnvillager.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Alabama Medical Center has started an Internal Medicine Residency Program in hopes of attracting more physicians to the Auburn-Opelika community. The 10 residents who are part of the inaugural group hail from different parts of the state and country. They were selected on March 19 — National “Match Day” — and will begin orientation June 21, followed by clinical work starting July 1, according to a news release from EAMC.

www.auburnvillager.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Medicine#Medical School#Medical Director#Medical Care#Eamc#Auburn Opelika#Auburn Diagnostic Imaging#Auburn Medical Pavilion#Residency Training#Program Director#Outpatient Primary Care#Primary Care Physicians#Excellent Physicians#Clinical Work#Inpatient Care#Hospital Based Physicians#Healthcare#Community#Fellowships#Internists
