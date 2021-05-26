Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Baird awards education nonprofit grants in honor of late chairman Paul Purcell

By Lauren Anderson
Biz Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. has awarded two local education nonprofits with grants that honor the legacy of its late chairman Paul Purcell. The financial services company recently announced at its annual meeting that seven nonprofits in Milwaukee, the greater Chicago area, Nashville and Louisville were the inaugural recipients of the Paul Purcell “Kids Win!” Annual Baird Education Grants totaling $700,000.

biztimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Illinois State
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity#Board Of Education#College Education#School Education#Ceo#Baird Awards Education#The Paul Purcell#The Martha O Bryan Center#Nativity Academy#Inc#Robert W Baird Co#Baird Chairman#Baird Associates#Awards#Co Chair#President#Annual Meeting#Quality Education#School Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Education
News Break
Charities
Related
Milwaukee, WIBiz Times

Pressing issues and strategies in philanthropy│Ep. 62

Joan Prince, retired vice chancellor of global inclusion and engagement at UW-Milwaukee, leads a conversation with Ellen Gilligan, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, and JoAnne Anton, director of Herb Kohl Philanthropies, during a recent Tuesday program at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee. The group addresses the thinking leading philanthropists are bringing to addressing pressing issues in the community.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

$400 Million To Milwaukee, help decide where it’s goes

More than any other community in the state, Milwaukee will receive $394 million as a part of the American Rescue Plan. The payments are expected to be split in two, with the first arriving this week. The first half of the funding are expected this week. Over the coming months,...
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Bublr Bikes announces eBike program across Greater Milwaukee

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Bublr Bikes, greater Milwaukee’s bike-share program, will be unveiling their new ebike (electric-assist) program on Monday, May 19,...
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Riverworks Financial Clinic expands to help Milwaukee residents gain financial stability

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. The Riverworks Development Corporation (Riverworks), a neighborhood-based nonprofit known for its economic and community development initiatives on Milwaukee’s...
West Bend, WIBiz Times

Nicole Pretre

Cedar Community is pleased to announce that Nicole Pretre has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Nicole has 20 years of experience in the healthcare and senior living sector. She is a Credentialed Gerontologist and holds a B.A. in Journalism and Communications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a M.S. in Gerontology and Management of Aging Services from the University of Massachusetts-Boston. Nicole serves on the West Bend Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Washington County Board of Directors. She is a steering committee member of Milwaukee Women inc, and a member of TEMPO Milwaukee.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Announcing the Art Start Portrait Project “See Me Because” Milwaukee Exhibition

Milwaukee, WI – With 30 years of award-winning creative youth programs under its belt, Art Start is pleased to present the 8th iteration of its annual SEE ME BECAUSE multimedia exhibition at the Harbor View Plaza, the first waterfront public park in Milwaukee’s South Side district. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, May 26th and runs through Saturday, July 31st, 2021. The SEE ME BECAUSE exhibition is the culmination of the Art Start Portrait Project, a year-long project and platform for youth of color to establish their own narratives, explore the complexity of their identities, envision their futures, and express how they want to be seen by the world. The project is supported by world-class artists who collaborate with youth to bring their voices and visions to the public.
Milwaukee, WIwtmj.com

Salute to Service: Marco Ostricki

Our first WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honoree this year is a great example of the dedication and commitment required to be a first responder during the challenges of a world-wide pandemic. Marco has worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the civil unrest in the city of...
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Maker Faire® Milwaukee announces return for 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering The Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth will be held Sept. 24-26

May 17, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Maker Faire® Milwaukee, hosted by Gearbox Labs, returns to Milwaukee after a brief pandemic-induced hiatus. The always-popular Faire will be held Sept. 24-26, 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), which is the presenting sponsor of the event. Maker Faire is a gathering of...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Archdiocese: Parish mask mandates can now be changed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Archdiocese says Catholic parishes may now make some changes as it relates to mask mandates and social distancing. Those changes will go into effect with Masses and services this upcoming weekend. The Archdiocese tells FOX6 News it is "encouraging (parishes) to accommodate parishioners who still feel...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a unique viewer of Milwaukee

If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries.