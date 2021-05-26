Baird awards education nonprofit grants in honor of late chairman Paul Purcell
Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. has awarded two local education nonprofits with grants that honor the legacy of its late chairman Paul Purcell. The financial services company recently announced at its annual meeting that seven nonprofits in Milwaukee, the greater Chicago area, Nashville and Louisville were the inaugural recipients of the Paul Purcell “Kids Win!” Annual Baird Education Grants totaling $700,000.biztimes.com