According to the Maine CDC's Tuesday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 67,819, an increase of 39 since Monday, the lowest daily case number reported since October 23. No additional deaths were reported of individuals with COVID-19, keeping the total number of deaths at 825 for the sixth day in a row. 2,022 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 96 are currently hospitalized with 36 in intensive care and 20 on a ventilator.