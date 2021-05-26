Cancel
Auburn, AL

AACT Announces Open Auditions

 8 days ago

Auburn Area Community Theatre announced open auditions for “End Days,” a play by Deborah Zoe Laufer. Two women, one of whom will play a teenager, and three men, one of whom will play a teenager, are needed for this poignant and sometimes hilarious family drama. No previous experience is necessary. Auditions for this production are open to actors 15 and up and will be held June 7 and 8 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, 222 E Drake Ave., Auburn. Anyone wanting to audition should plan to attend either or both audition days and read from the scripts provided. Monologues are optional.

