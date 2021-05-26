Cancel
Big Sky, MT

‘The Match’ Featuring Tom Brady, To Be Hosted At Big Sky

By Will Gordon
Now I am wondering if it's possible to get tickets to this incredible matchup because this will be a can't miss event. 406 MT Sports is reporting a new edition of 'The Match' is coming up on Tuesday, July 6th and it will be broadcasted live from Moonlight Basin in Big Sky. The golfers that will be featured will be the duo of PGA star Phil Mickelson and NFL superstar Tom Brady versus NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and PGA star Bryson DeChambeau.

