The Mother-Son Picnic is “leaping” back into action!

Yeah, yeah, I know the song says they went out in Georgia, but last week they went out in Alabama, or at least on the Northside of Opelika. Well, do you know that Vicki Lawrence was the one who recorded that number-one hit song? Yes, that Vicki Lawrence. The same one who played Thelma Harper, or Mama, on The Carol Burnette Show and then on Mama’s Family. That song was her one and only hit song, so she is what is known as a One-Hit Wonder. I doubt that she cares, since she went on to do pretty well as an actor. And by the way, you are correct in your thinking that Reba recorded the song, but that was 20 years after the original hit. All that information has little to do with my column this week, but if this is ever an answer on Jeopardy, you will know the question. Who knows, you might be a contestant and need to know all that!