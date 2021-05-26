Cancel
Auburn, AL

The Mother-Son Picnic is “leaping” back into action!

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe L.E.A.P.S. Academy and Mentorship Program is eager to host the annual Mother/Son Picnic on May 29 at Kiesel Park. Bring your son, a blanket or a few chairs and enjoy some fun activities, live music and yummy food from 12-3 p.m. Tickets are $20 per couple on tickettailor.com and...

opelikaobserver.com
