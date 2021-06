Summerville YMCA’s Oakbrook pool had to shut down for clean-up for a weekend because vandals broke in and caused enough damage to force the closure. Summerville YMCA’s CEO, Joe Debney said he was notified by aquatics staff on Saturday May, 8 and he believes the incident happened late in the night on May, 7. Debney said officers from Summerville were called to collect evidence for a proper report and detectives are involved in the investigation.