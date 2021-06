Police responded to a call of a dog in a car with the windows rolled up at 1:53 p.m. May 18 when the outside temperature was 78 degrees. The officer said he “stuck my hand in the window of the car and the interior felt to me to be well over 100 degrees.” The officer used a lockout tool to enter the car and place the dog into his patrol car. An animal control officer arrived at the scene and took the dog and the owner was cited on animal cruelty charges when she arrived at the police station to pick up the dog. Reports said the dog was inside the car for at least an hour “with only a very small bowl of water and no shade from the sun” and was “clearly distressed,” reports said.