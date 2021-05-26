Cancel
Public Health

How theater can help communities heal from the losses and trauma of the pandemic

By Joel Christensen
MinnPost
MinnPost
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden began his presidency by memorializing the 400,000 American lives that had been lost up to that point to COVID-19. The ceremony, held on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, was arguably the first official moment of nationwide public mourning in the U.S. “To heal, we must remember,”...

www.minnpost.com
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
