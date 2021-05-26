newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, IA

Halcyon House Washington Page (5/26/21) COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, Part One

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s program we’re talking with Washington County Public Health Administrator Danielle Pettit-Majewski about COVID-19 and vaccine distribution to those 12 years and older. This is part one of a two-part interview. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.

www.kciiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
Washington, IA
Government
Washington County, IA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Part One#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors to Proclaim Mental Health Month

A proclamation for Mental Health Month will be read during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. The meeting will also include a public hearing followed by possible acknowledgement of an animal confinement feeding operation in Highland Township, personnel change requests from the secondary roads and conservation departments, acknowledgement of a Living Roadway Trust Fund grant application, and approval of an Iowa Department of Transportation Washington County budget amendment.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Receives Election Cybersecurity Grant

The Washington County Auditor’s Office recently received a grant to strengthen cybersecurity in response to elections. County Auditor Dan Widmer presented a grant agreement to the Board of Supervisors at their recent meeting which they approved. The county applied for and was awarded an amount not exceeding $10,000 for the purpose of preventing, preparing for, and responding to cybersecurity threats to elections. This is part of the Help America Vote Act which was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2002, and the agreement requires that the county maintain a proper accounting system and maintain records to demonstrate compliance with the agreement. The county is also subject to an audit of all funds received under this agreement. Widmer says approval of this agreement is the first step in this process, and further details of this grant will be released in the future.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Riverboat Foundation Awards 27 Spring Small Grants, With a Surprise

Twenty-seven grant awards were approved for the spring small grant cycle from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation Wednesday. The Foundation Board of Directors met at Wooden Wheel Vineyards to approve the grants of up to $5,000 each for a total of $122,799 awarded. Board Director Mark Weidman says over 50 applications were received which were evaluated by each of the directors and later by two subcommittees which narrowed the applications down to 27, 18 of them having unanimous approval, “With the nine remaining we had further discussion and there were no further issues, no one had some hard feelings about group one wanted to fund this, group two didn’t. After some minor discussion we all agreed that there were 27 great applications. The number was just a little bit over our goal which is a rough number. The foundation is doing very well financially, the casino is doing great financially, with those things that we took into consideration we decided to fund all 27 applications for this cycle.”
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Washington School Board Narrows Middle School Options to Two

After reviewing public survey results the Washington Community School Board has narrowed down their middle school facility proposal options to focus on two as they seek to hold a bond referendum vote in September. Survey results presented at their school board meeting showed that the choices of building a new...
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Tree Giveaway, Plant Sale at Washington County Fairgrounds Tomorrow

The Washington County Fairgrounds is the place to be tomorrow for local plant lovers. The Washington Tree Committee will be holding a drive-through tree giveaway and the Washington County Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale both starting at 8 a.m. One tree will be given per household, with 170 trees in 15 different species being offered, made possible by the Washington, Iowa Betterment Foundation. Those participating in the giveaway are asked to enter only from the campground road far southeast entrance. The tree committee also advises the public to contact Iowa One Call (1-800-292-8989) before you dig for your tree.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Applying for Federal Grant for Skunk River Bridge

A grant application letter of support for the McKains Bridge was approved by the Washington County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. County Engineer Jacob Thorius explained that last fall a group came together to apply for what was formerly known as a BUILD grant which is now called a RAISE grant, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity. The Iowa County Engineering Association with the Iowa Department of Transportation is submitting an application to receive funds to help reconstruct eight selected bridges throughout the state including the Skunk River bridge to complete route W-21. Thorius says this project will increase the bridge width from 21.9 feet to 30 feet, “Our bridge is estimated at about $6.5 million, the project would be about 20 years of our bridge funding alone which we couldn’t do. So in order to construct it we’d have to stop all other construction and pull our funding from all other resources and tie up funding for about 4.5, 5 years and do no other project to complete this one.”
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Washington Public Library Celebrating Star Wars Throughout May

May 4th is widely considered as a Star Wars holiday but the franchise is being celebrated all month long at the Washington Public Library. The library is holding a drawing/coloring contest for those in preschool through 12th grade to draw or color their favorite Star Wars character or superhero. Sheets can be picked up at the library, and drawings must be submitted by May 30th. Prizes will be awarded in three age categories including a grand prize stormtrooper helmet. The idea and prizes were given by Walt’s Trooper Factory and Stormtrooper TK-61472, who has also put up a display of autographed comic books and Star Wars memorabilia in the library’s foyer case.
Washington, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Library Honored For Service to Patrons with Challenges

It's a rare feat for a library to expand its services, despite everything that's been going on the last year. However, an Iowa library has done just that, and the Library of Congress in Washington took notice. The Iowa Library for the Blind and Print Disabled in Des Moines was named the institution's Library of the Year.
Washington County, IAsoutheastiowaunion.com

Washington County auditor moves forward with cybersecurity grant

The Washington County Auditor’s Office is moving forward with an application for a cybersecurity grant. The Board of Supervisors gave the go-ahead Tuesday for county Auditor Dan Widmer to submit the application to the state. “This is an election security grant for up to $10,000,” Widmer said. “A lot of...
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington Police Department Celebrates Police Officer Week, Officer Memorial Day

The Washington Police Department has been shining the spotlight on its officers for National Police Week. The department has been posting photos and bios for each of their officers on their Facebook page, which Chief Jim Lester says was inspired by the feedback received from their community input survey they conducted earlier this year and discussions with their police community advisory committee on how to better engage with the community, “Like I’ve told the city council and told the community several times before, we’ve got a great police department. The officers here are professional, they’re dedicated to their community, they do an awesome job communicating with the public and responding to the calls for service. They handle crisis incidents, they do an excellent job with those responses, and I couldn’t work with a better group of guys.”
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Washington for Justice Fundraising for Fourth of July Meal Kits

A local organization is continuing on the success of their holiday meal kit project last December with another offering this Fourth of July. Washington for Justice’s inaugural meal kit program raised over $3,000 to provide 63 kits for families throughout Washington County to make a traditional Midwestern or Latinx-style meal. Washington for Justice Director Meredith Henderson says they are now collecting monetary donations to offer meal kits this summer, as food insecurity is year round, “I’m still blown away at the generosity of our community for our holiday meal kits. That was amazing and shows that the need is there and the desire to help our community is there as well.”
Washington County, IAthenews-ia.com

Supervisors discuss redistricting requirements

Faced with a May 15 deadline to have a temporary redistricting commission in place, Washington County supervisors on Tuesday, May 11 approved the resolution creating the group and a five-member commission that cannot meet until the national 2020 census overlay is released August 16. Once the precinct boundaries are established,...