Disneyland, is that you? If you blink your eyes a few times, you can almost see it. A ghost town in Turkey called Burj Al Babas is filled with more than 500 abandoned Disney-like castles, and sadly, their story is no fairy tale. The luxury community was created to attract tourists from the West and Middle East, but after a slump in oil prices and a decline in Turkey's economy, the project has been delayed. The Yerdelen brothers — who oversaw the construction that began in 2014 — had plans to build more than 700 of these mini castles with rooftop terraces and turrets. Now, the unfinished site sits eerily empty.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO