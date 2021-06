My Mama Barbara Patton (By the way, she is not the former mayor of Opelika, but I think it’s cool that they share the same name.) is an outstanding Southern cook, as were my grandmothers, Vivian Brooks McEachern Adamson, Mama’s Mama, and Pearl Coker Patton, Daddy’s Mama. Unfortunately, the history of great cooks in my family has stopped with me. I can cook, but I really don’t like to cook. As I’ve mentioned before, I just love to eat.